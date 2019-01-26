St. Kitts-Nevis Opposition Calls for Peace to Prevail in Venezuela Crisis

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Leader of the Opposition, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas and his colleagues in the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly have expressed “great concern regarding the deteriorating political situation presently taking place in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela that has led to mass rival demonstrations and foreign interventions that are threatening to destabilize that country.”

“I wish to appeal to the leadership and people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for calm and for peaceful resolution of the current dispute in a manner that would protect the democratic interests of the Venezuelan people and return the country to a state of normalcy,” said Dr. Douglas on behalf of the opposition parliamentarians.

“It is our hope that peace and good sense would prevail and restraint would be used to de-escalate tensions and prevent further bloodshed,” said the statement.

Douglas concluded, “The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has always been a close and loyal friend of the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis”.

The Parliamentary Opposition will continue to observe, with keen interest, the events as they unfold, and will keep Venezuela’s leadership and people in our prayers.