Bahamian Talk Show Host To Be Honored By BAAI in New York

NEW YORK – Noted Bahamian Talk Show Host and International Motivational Speaker Spence Finlayson will be among the honorees during the Bahamian American Association Inc. of New York 110 year anniversary celebrations in New York on September 17th in New York City.

Finlayson, took the highly popular Bahamas based Immediate Response radio and Television show to New York last Thanksgiving and broadcasted live from the Bahamas Consulate at 231 E. 46th Street for two days, interviewing outstanding Bahamians in the New York area .

Spence Finlayson according to the Bahamian American Association Inc of New York, is being honored for “his distinguished work and contributions to the advancement of the mission and purpose of the BAAI .”

Finlayson, the son of a carpenter and a straw vendor , was born and raised in Nassau and has been an international motivational speaker for 36 years with over 5,000 speaking engagements under his belt in over 35 foreign countries.

He host the Bahamas based Immediate Response Radio and Television Show on ZNS every weekday from 9am to 11am with global viewership.

Bahamian First Lady Ann Marie Davis, wife of the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, the Hon. Philip B. Davis, will be a special guest at the event.

The Bahamian American Association , Inc, is proud to host this event, which will be an exciting afternoon of lunch , dancing, silent auction and networking , at which they will present distinctive service awards of recognition to honored guests. Honorees include artist Frano the Great Gaskin, Businessman Robert Johnson, Hon. Adam Clayton Powell IV and the New York CaribNews.

Finlayson, said that he is so excited and humble by this honor as he continues to stand on the promises of God.