What Has Kept International Motivational Speaker Spence Finlayson in the Game So Long?

NASSAU, Bahamas – A young Spence Finlayson age 30, decided that he was going to become an international motivational speaker and corporate trainer.

Fast forward, 32 years later, he is still going strong, having reinvented himself many times during these many years.

Spence Finlayson, was a top advertising sales consultant for BATELCO when he decided to resign and make his mark in the world.

He vividly remembers presenting his then boss, Mrs. Yvonne Malcolm, Manager of the Directory Department, with his resignation letter. She was stunned and asked him if he was sure that he wanted to leave.

Finlayson, responded in the affirmative and began his motivational speaking training business as Spence Finlayson and Associates Sales Training Consultants.

Finlayson said he was told by the late Herman Sorin, of Corporate Dynamics in Hollywood, Florida, that ‘you can’t serve two masters. He said you can either be known as the Yellow Pages Salesman who does motivational speaking on the side or you can be known as the Motivational Speaker.

Spence Finlayson said that it was really an easy choice for him because he was being guided by His creator God and that God continues to order his steps to this day.

And so, Finlayson traveled with Ron Willingham Integrity Sales Training Organization to places like Ft. Lauderdale, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas and Phoenix, learning the business and after a year he brought it back to the Bahamas, conducting his first Customer Service Seminar at the old Ambassador Beach Hotel which attracted 20 persons from corporate Bahamas.

He continued speaking and conducting public seminars and in-house programs for local companies.

He was chosen by the Life Underwriters Association of the Bahamas to speak at their Annual Conference which was being held at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Ft. Lauderdale. He was given a standing ovation at the end of his presentation.

In 1991 he created his first motivational television show, the Possible Dream, which was taped at initially at the Le Meridien Royal Bahamian Hotel, then at the brand new Carnival Crystal Palace Hotel & Casino, where he was hired as a motivational consultant by the then general manager, John Allen.

He also created numerous radio programs including, Mind Your Own Business, and The Essence of Success.

In November 1993 he left the Bahamas to go international and his first country was the Cayman Islands, where he was warmly accepted and compiled an impressive body of work .He then created his own motivational speaking tour of the Caribbean beginning in St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands and ending in Aruba in the Dutch Caribbean.

In 2008 he created and produced his second motivational television show Dare To be Great with the help of Marlon Johnson and Franklyn Winder with a BTC sponsorship.

Dare To Be Great is broadcast in 22 Caribbean Countries, in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, in Ontario and in the United Kingdom on CaribVision Network.

He has interviewed such luminaries on his show like Bahamian Olympic Gold Medalist Tonique Williams, Golden Girl Debbie Ferguson, Andretti Bain, US Billionaire Michael V Roberts, Weekend Anchor at WPLG Channel 10 in South Florida, Neki Mohan, former Mayor of Miami Gardens, Shirley Gibson, Jamaican Superstars, Shaggy and Luciano and Barbadian Superstar Allison Hinds.

See also: Bahamas based TV Show Producers looking for Bahamians in South Florida and the Caribbean

He has been featured as the keynote speaker at some prestigious conferences in the Caribbean like, the ICATT conference in Port of Spain, Trinidad, the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions Conference in the Cayman Islands, the Barbados Hotel & Tourism Association Annual General Meeting in Bridgetown, St. Kitts Secretarial Association Conference in Basseterre and the Caribbean Accountants Conference in Nassau, just to name a few.

Fast forward to today, Finlayson has created a speakers academy to develop and train speakers right here in his native Nassau.

He said that his love of what he does has kept him in the game for 32 years.

Confucius said “find something you love to do and you will never have to work a day in your life.”

He firmly believes that he was put on this earth to do what he does, to motivate and inspire people. His own personal story is simply amazing. He overcame many trials and tribulations and obstacles to become a recognized leader in his field today.

I really don’t plan to retire, I may slow down a bit. I am like the energizer bunny, just keeps on going.

He is the Founder & CEO of The Phoenix Institute for Positive Development & Empowerment and Master Motivator Spence Finlayson Speakers Academy.

He can be heard every morning on ZNS Radio 1540 am at 6:50 am with his motivational minute program called “Success is Your Birthright “

Finlayson is the last child of the late Alpheus and Diana Finlayson, with one sister Viola Wimbish of Hartford, Connecticut, two brothers; Alpheus “Hawk” Finlayson Jr and Roosevelt Finlayson.

He credits his wife Angela, with providing him with so much loving and encouraging support.

He can be reached at phoenixinstitute@gmail.com