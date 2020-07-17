Let’s Talk COVID-19 Risk Management & Workplace Protection in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica is poised to begin recovering some of its lost revenue from tourism as it enters its second stage of re-opening its borders to the international market.

According to Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett “The sector reopened to visitors on June 15, 2020 and since then, has welcomed over 35,000 visitors and resident Jamaicans. It is estimated that during the month of July, Jamaica will welcome a total of 41,000 passengers (visitors and resident Jamaicans). This will result in approximately US$80 Million in earnings.”

In an effort to assist the resurgence and resilience of Jamaica’s tourism industry, Marva Hewitt, CEO, Food Hygiene Bureau (FHB) and Occupational Health & Safety Specialist has convened a virtual ZOOM webinar entitled: “COVID-19 Risk Management & Workplace Protection,” July 29, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Meeting ID: 5542825022 | Password: 7TPteP

Recently returning from assignments in the UK, Ms Hewitt has told Minister Edmund Bartlett that she is duty bound to assist Jamaica at this time with the training and compliance within the industry.

Speaking in the newly minted South Coast Tourism WhatsApp group of stakeholders which was founded by Wolde Kristos, CEO, Reliable Adventures Jamaica (RAJ Tour) and includes among others Diana McIntyre-Pike, President Countrystyle Community Tourism Network and Jason Henzel, Chairman, Jakes Hotel, Villas & Spa, Hewitt said “Whilst a protocol checklist might prove of benefit to some or our hoteliers, the smaller ones (MSMTEs) may still need, as Sharon Parris-Chambers, said some degree of ‘hand holding’. I do have knowledge and experience of the COVID-19 Protocols and with my background in public health, food safety, occupational health and safety law, I have a good understanding and technical competency to ensure property compliance. I am ready to help in audit, inspections, drafting and implementation of the Protocols and ensure the systems are sustainable. I stand ready to work with you in this regard.”

The FHB Webinar is staged in association with Wellness Tourism Network, represented by Sharon Parris-Chambers, founder Caribbean Health Tourism & Spa Conference. The Network recently staged a Zoom Digital Wellness Tourism Roundtable of industry stakeholders with special guest speaker Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett on June 14, 2020.

The following panelists & topics have been confirmed: Lisa Ackerley, Hospitality Hygiene Doctor (“Risk Management & Re-opening the UK Perspective”); Snr Prof. & Research Shashi Vemuri, Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University, India (“Risk Assessment & Food Contamination”); Dr Escoban Gonzales, Head Laboratory services, Caribbean Public Health Agency; Hotel perspective (“Risk assessment & Protective Gears”); Mr Clifton Reader, Moon Palace, Ocho Rios (Clifton Reader, General Manager, Moon Palace (A Resort Perspective on COVID19 Protocol Management) and Sharon Parris-Chambers, Tourism Consultant, PanaCarib Business Solutions (“How to Improve Workplace Wellness”).

We are awaiting confirmation from Dr Christopher Tufton, Minister of Health & Wellness (“Update on the Integrative Agency approach to COVID19 Management”); Dr. Andrew Spencer, Executive Director, Tourism Product Development Co. (TPDCo. – “COVID-19 Protocol Phase 1 Update”); Mr Adam Stewart, Deputy Chairman, Sandals Resort International (“The New Normal Tourism Vision”); Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Assn. (CHTA- “Caribbean Vision for Regional Tourism”).

Hewitt is no stranger to convening and facilitating bi-annual international conferences which showcases industry experts on the cutting edge of their fields. The Bureau’s last international conference in Food Safety & Security was held in 2019.

