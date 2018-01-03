St. Kitts and Nevis among 10 nations with highest murder rate in the world

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is listed among the 10 countries with the highest murder rate in the world.

St. Kitts and Nevis is ranked 9th of the ten nations in the story printed in Lifestyle dated October 29, 2017.

“With such a small population, you would not expect people to kill each other mercilessly or for crime to be at an all time high,” said the report. The state has one of the highest homicide rates in the world. At least 33.6 people out of a possible 100,000 are murdered every year. The smallest state in the Americas is ranked 9th in terms of homicide rates. This means that out of 50,000 or so in the state, at least 17 are murdered every year,” the article states.

Nations with the highest murder rate

#1 is Honduras with 90.4 out of every 100,000.

#2 – Venezuela with 50 out of every 100,000

#3 – Belize with 45 out of every 100,000

#4 – El Salvador with 41.2 out of every 100,000

#5 – Guatemala with 40 out of every 100,000

#6 – Jamaica with 39.3 out of every 100,000

#7 – Lesotho with 38 out of every 100,000

#8 – Swaziland with 33.8 out of every 100,000

#9 – St. Kitts and Nevis with 33.6 out of every 100,000

#10 – South Africa with 31 out of every 100,000

St. Kitts and Nevis has 3rd highest murder rate in the Caribbean

A December 26, 2017 story headlined “2017 was Mexico’s Deadliest Year,” printed in the regional segment of the St. Kitts and Nevis Observer newspaper indicates that the World Bank’s online database quoting UN figures, lists St. Kitts and Nevis as “having the third highest murder rate in the Caribbean with 38 deaths per 100,000 right behind Jamaica at 41 and the US Virgin Islands at 39 in 2015.”

There were 18 murders in 2012, 21 in 2013, 21 murders in 2014, 28 murders in 2015, 31 murders in 2016 and 23 in 2017.