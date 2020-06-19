How to Have a Fun Vacation While on Your Smoke-Free Journey

Quitting smoking can seem like it’ll ruin everything.

After all, we often put off giving up smoking due to it being ‘the wrong time’. Whether it’s too stressful because of work or not the right moment because of a vacation, we’ve actually found that going on a break is the perfect time for your break.

While it might seem like a daunting task that could ruin your vacation, we guarantee it’ll actually be a fun time. In fact, as long as you remember how to have fun while remaining smoke-free, this first go-around will be a cinch. That’s why we’re providing you with a few helpful tips to consider as you’re getting ready to sail off. Check them out below.

Use A Smart Alternative

Tobacco alternatives are a dime a dozen, but finding a smart alternative is a whole different ball game. One solution we’re partial to is tobacco free pouches , which can help quite a bit in curing your nicotine cravings without indulging back into tobacco. It can be a huge helper in the airport or car, as well as when you’re out and about. Take the time to explore smokeless options as a smart transitionary tool, easing into quitting for good.

Don’t Look At It As Deprivation

Often when we talk about quitting smoking, it’s looked at as this painstaking process that’s absolutely dreadful. The more you look at quitting smoking as depriving yourself, the more you’re going to think about the next time you can light up. Instead, look at this as a time of freeing yourself from the shackles of cigarettes, focusing in on what it feels like to truly be free.

Remember To Enjoy Being A Nonsmoker

In the same vein as remembering that quitting smoking is not a piece of deprivation, but empowerment, enjoying the process of being a nonsmoker is crucial as well. After all, if you don’t enjoy quitting, then you’ll never enjoy the life that comes after, simply looking at yourself as constantly under the constraint of cigarettes you can’t have. Being a nonsmoker can be a truly enjoyable experience, with way more options under your health and finances to explore with, which is a point to embrace.

Treat Yourself With The Money Saved From Not Smoking

A great strategy for enjoying your vacation without cigarettes? Spend that cigarette money on something nice. Whether it’s a new experience, a nice dinner, or even a bottle of wine you’ve been eyeing, it’s important to remember that there’s a bright side to this, and being able to spend that money on alternative things for vacation can feel liberating. Think back to a few things you might want from those savings, as well as what you can now afford with it since you’ve kicked the habit.

Present Yourself With A Goal

Just because you’re on vacation doesn’t mean you can’t accomplish something. Whether it’s getting over your fear of heights by going parasailing or learning how to snowboard, having a goal in mind can be helpful for quitting smoking. Especially active options that require some exercise, taking on a task that gives you a goal to say ‘no thanks’ to cigarettes can sometimes be all you need to keep that motivation strong.

Do Something You’ve Always Wanted, But Have Never Taken The Leap

Quitting smoking can be a huge confidence booster , which should be celebrated. Because of this, it’s a perfect time to take the leap on something you’ve always wanted to do. In a similar vein to having a goal, this is more about using this vacation time to refocus your thinking towards new heights. Giving up smoking is something to celebrate, which is why pushing the bar even further can be what keeps you going even further.

Remember The Goal Of A Vacation

The goal of a vacation is to relax and have fun. As such, constantly thinking about how to do those things without cigarettes can be a challenge for some, and honestly, leaves many lost in their own head. Quitting smoking is all about the mental battle, where it’s all about keeping a positive mental attitude. Holding resilient to that, and keeping yourself in the mindstate of exploring what it’s like to relax and have fun without smoking is clutch, providing one of the more memorable vacations you’ll ever experience.