A Comprehensive Guide To Keeping Your Seniors Hydrated At All Times

One of the biggest issues you will notice with your seniors is dehydration. There could be many reasons, but the outcome is common – your loved elderly feeling dizzy, weak and lethargic.

So, why dehydration in seniors could be fatal, and how can you ensure your loved seniors are properly hydrated?

Why Dehydration in Seniors Could Be Deadly

Seniors who aren’t accustomed to drinking water regularly could experience dehydration. Their body loses water due to dehydration. Other ways they often lose water could be via sweat, tears, and urine.

Also, it’s important to understand that the elderly lose water in proportion to how much they drink. Many factors can cause dehydration, including climate, physical activity level, and diet.

Another thing to remember is that dehydration in seniors can reduce blood volume and a greater risk of shock. These body shocks can cause a drop in blood pressure.

As the pandemic is still in effect, it has become more critical than ever to protect your loved elderly from falling prey to the virus. Having vitamin-C-rich food and proper hydration will help you achieve that. So, let’s see some helpful tips to keep your seniors hydrated at all times.

How To Prevent Dehydration In Seniors

Make Them Have Fluid Rich Food

Water is not the only thing that hydrates the body. It is also found in beverages such as tea, juices, fruits, vegetables, and fruits. Senior citizens can have these foods to improve their immune systems and replenish the body with lost fluids. Before making any changes to their diet, make sure to consult a doctor. You can also increase their hydration by giving them more water-rich foods like cucumbers, celery, and strawberries.

See if Their Meds Are Right

You should always read the information sheets of your elderly included with prescriptions. Talk to the doctor about medications that could dehydrate seniors. When taking certain over-the-counter medications such as stool softeners and laxatives, it is important to drink lots of fluids. So, make them drink more fluids to maintain their health, as many blood pressure medications can be diuretics.

Make Them Sip The Water

It is better to drink small amounts throughout the day than to consume large quantities at once. Keep this in mind and make sure your elderly have fresh water at hand throughout the day or even at their bedside in the evening. You can also add straws to their bottles and encourage them to keep sipping water as if drinking a soft drink.

Set Reminders

Do not keep your seniors waiting to feel thirsty. Encourage them to take a look at their thirst and record it. You can also observe yourself and set up reminders to remind them about water intake. These reminders will help you keep track of how much water and how often they should drink. There are many apps available that will help you identify and track your senior’s hydration.

Bonus Tip: Always Be Around

Seniors need special care and attention. They can’t always shout out for help or walk up to you. They may cough violently while eating or may fumble while walking. So, you need to ensure that someone is always around.

However, we understand you may not be around all the time because of work. In that case, you can consider the option of a home health aide. They will make sure your elderly are well taken care of.

Final Word

We are sure the tips mentioned above will definitely help seniors with great health and eliminate dehydration.