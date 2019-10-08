DOH-Miami-Dade Promotes Early Detection and Treatment to Fight Breast Cancer

MIAMI — In recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County encourages all women to receive regular screenings to promote early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

Important advances have been made through increased awareness, breast cancer screenings and better treatments.

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), not counting some kinds of skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, no matter a person’s race or ethnicity.

The American Cancer Society estimates 19,130 new cases are expected in Florida this year alone. In 2018, 2,955 women in Florida died from Female Breast Cancer and in Miami-Dade County there were 325 deaths.

What should women do? Make “No excuses, ladies.”

Women should talk to their health care provider about their individual risk factors and the frequency of receiving mammograms, as well as complete any recommended mammogram screenings.

Additionally, women can lower their risk as follows:

Get and stay at a healthy weight

Be physically active

Limit or avoid alcohol

Choose to breast-feed

Quit smoking and or vaping

The Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (FCCEDP) provides access to the breast and cervical cancer screenings doctors recommend.

The screenings are free or low cost for women ages 50-64 who meet the program eligibility requirements.

For more information please contact the Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program at: (305) 470-5634.