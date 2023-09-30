How to book a car in the UAE

The advantages of renting a car are one way or another inherent in any country. This is an opportunity not to depend on the rhythm and time of an excursion in a place you like, to see places that are difficult to reach by transport, savings when traveling in a group and many other advantages.

In the case of the UAE, you can add here ideal roads, inexpensive fuel, and an incredibly large selection of cars of various classes in rental companies, from economy class to ultra-expensive options. You can easily rent both a Hyundai Elantra and a Porsche Abu Dhabi, for example. It’s just a matter of your budget.

How to rent a car

Rental companies in the UAE are quite a popular phenomenon; there are both international companies and local ones. Both have their advantages. To compare all the pros and cons, it is more convenient to use search aggregators. Renty.ae is quite popular today – it compares offers from many rental companies in the UAE.

The first thing you need to decide is the place of receipt and date. The advantage of renting a car at the airport (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah) is to save on transfers and take yourself to the hotel yourself.

The second point is the place of delivery. If it differs from the place where you picked up the car, a multiplying factor will appear. However when planning a complex route with a departure from another airport and when traveling with a group, this may be justified.

After clicking the “Search” button, the results will be displayed in front of you. You can choose to sort and select cars of a certain class (small, medium, large, premium, minivans, SUVs).

You must read the rental conditions: fuel policy, mileage restrictions, transmission, and cost. For more information, including insurance, click on the car. Here you will see the requirements for the driver, the amount of the insurance deposit and deductible, and additionally specified conditions for fuel and mileage.

The process of obtaining a car for rent

After arrival and completion of formalities, the offices of rental companies will be waiting for you at the exit of any of the UAE airport terminals. If you have booked a car in advance online, feel free to go to the company indicated in the voucher.

On the spot present your passport, a national or foreign driver’s license, a credit card, and a voucher. The automobile is waiting for you in the parking area after you fill out the form and sign the contract. The rental business staff will tell you that although a deposit (around 3,000 AED) is blocked on your credit card, you may instantly reduce the deductible and buy additional protection.

When inspecting the car, pay special attention to scratches, dents, and abrasions; all this must be noted in the car acceptance certificate, with one copy on each side. It would be a good idea to take pictures or even video of everything, including the fuel level. Especially if you rent a Porsche UAE or any other premium car in the Emirates.

An employee of the rental firm will provide you with contact information in case of an emergency and provide directions on how to return the vehicle to this specific parking lot rather than the location where passengers will be picked up and dropped off. Let them know if this wasn’t conveyed to you or if you weren’t provided the contact information. Create a diagram or mark a spot on the map to serve as a reminder of how to return, and the navigator will then direct you there in the future.

If you receive a car not at the airport, but in the city, all recommendations remain the same. The same applies to receiving a car at another airport or city in the UAE – the rules and scheme are the same.