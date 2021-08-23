The Bahamas Welcomes New Crystal Cruises Voyages Starting This Fall

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is excited to add three new Crystal Cruises voyages to its growing roster of itineraries starting this fall and into the peak winter season. Crystal Cruises has announced its new series of sailings aboard the Crystal Symphony, as the cooler season approaches.

“We are thrilled for continued demand for cruising in The Bahamas and look forward to welcoming those travelers this fall,” said the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation. “Crystal Cruises has proved to be a fruitful partnership not only for The Bahamas’ cruising industry, but also for the local tourism industry. It allows passengers to get off the ship and explore the business, tour operators and activities across our Family Islands.”

Bound for Paradise

The Bahamas will kick off the multi-season long additions. First, a seven-night voyage, Bound for Paradise, launching November 26, 2021. Sailing from New York City to Nassau, calling on San Salvador, Great Exuma and Bimini.

Tropical New Year’s Celebration

Cruisers can start off the New Year right in The Bahamas on December 29, 2021. Happening via the Tropical New Year’s Celebration voyage. A sailing which includes a 10-night cruise from Miami, Florida to Bimini, San Salvador, Long Island and Great Exuma. With a final stop with our neighboring Caribbean brothers and sisters in Jamaica.

Blissful Bahamian Luxury

The Blissful Bahamian Luxury voyage will have several departures starting January 22, 2022. Sailing from Miami, including stops in Bimini, Nassau, San Salvador, Great Exuma and Long Island. The series will have two additional sailings on February 12, 2022 and March 5, 2022.

Crystal Cruises has changed the way travelers cruise in The Bahamas. Allowing passengers to explore the wonders of the Family Islands beyond the beautiful waters. Including, wildlife, historical landmarks, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, local shopping and dining.