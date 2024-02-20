UN Tourism Partners with Newly Rebranded Global Tourism Resilience Centre

Montego Bay, Jamaica– Jamaica’s position as a leader in tourism resilience building has been further bolstered following the announcement that UN Tourism (formerly UNWTO) has forged a major partnership with the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), which is being rebranded as the Global Tourism Resilience Centre (GTRC). It was also outlined that UN Tourism will continue to partner with Destination Jamaica in hosting the Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference moving forward.

The announcements were made jointly by Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett and UN Tourism Secretary-General H.E. Zurab Pololikashvili as they marked the second annual observance of Global Tourism Resilience Day (February 17) at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

Minister Bartlett said while Jamaica has played a pivotal role in getting February 17 designated Global Tourism Resilience Day, other countries had been an important part of the initiative. Announcing the next step, Minister Bartlett said: “Now we will be establishing the Centre as a global entity in partnership with UN Tourism. We are also announcing the establishment of a Caribbean Tourism Academy, which the UN is going to work with us on as part of their global network.”

He noted that this will pattern academies located in Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland and Uzbekistan with another to be established in Brazil. The Jamaican academy will serve the Caribbean region.

Tourism Resilient Fund

Mr. Pololikashvili said the next move would be “to create a Tourism Resilient Fund to continue the legacy of the GTRC,” which will continue to have its headquarters in Kingston. The establishment of the fund was proposed by Minister Bartlett at last year’s staging of the event.

Meanwhile, Minister Bartlett also disclosed that he would be having bilateral talks with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Tourism in charge of International Affairs, Sultan Mohammed Al Musallam “to discuss other areas of collaboration between Jamaica, the Caribbean and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

As part of the Global Tourism Resilience Day celebration, participants also heard from Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson-Smith and Sultan Al Musallam.

There was also an in-depth presentation by Mr. Mitsuyoshi Kawasaki, Resident Representative, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on the topic: “Towards a Framework Document for the Future of Tourism Resilience: Findings from the JICA/GTRCMC Tourism and Resilience Futures Workshop.”

The day’s activities were held on day two of the 2nd Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference, which explored various facets of the industry worldwide through the minds of numerous experts and ran from February 16-17, 2024 under the theme, “Navigating the Future of Tourism Resilience.” The conference is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Tourism, UN Tourism and the GTRC.