Soothing the Travel Itch: 5 Unconventional Ways to Travel the World

Many working professionals find themselves eager to take a much-deserved vacation in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. With thousands of business owners tethered to their home office, those last-minute email and unpolished slide decks now lurk behind every corner. That said, this new phenomenon of “living at work” can make it hard to relax during your time off at home, making dedicated vacations and time away from work all the more necessary to prevent burnout.

Taking time away from work can help you achieve a healthy work-life balance, which is especially essential to establish if your office permanently moves to remote work. If you hope to plan a trip for 2021 to find that balance, you may want to be on the lookout for once-in-a-lifetime vacation opportunities to curb cabin fever brought on by over a year of quarantine.

If you find yourself in the camp of travelers seeking an unconventional way to experience the world, read on for five suggestions of ways to achieve your travel goals.

Find a travel-friendly career

Pursuing a travel-friendly career is the way to go if you want to enable yourself to travel almost full-time. Many positions are perfect for hopeful travelers, such as nearly anything remote or freelance, flight attendants, pilots, cruise ship workers, and travel nurses. Fusion Marketplace is an excellent resource for individuals interested in traveling and pursuing a career in the medical field.

Try WWOOF-ing

WWOOF (World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms) is a unique opportunity for single travelers who are not afraid to dirty their hands. This organization matches you up with an organic farm in the country of your choice. In return for your labor at the farm, you receive food, a place to stay, and an in-depth cultural experience. WWOOF-ing is perfect for sustainably-minded individuals who are in good shape, have a long time to travel, and are looking to stay in one place at a time.

Take an extended train trip

One of the more unique ways to explore a country is by taking a several-night train trip. Countries including the United States, Scotland, and India have made overnight train travel simple to book and, in some cases, extravagant travel experiences. Particularly in India, the travel-by-train method is prevalent among travelers who don’t want to set up their itinerary but hope to see all the main attractions the country has to offer.

Surprise or secret itineraries

With startups aplenty, there are now companies designed to surprise you with a surprise trip. All you have to do is set your budget and some other parameters for your trip, and a travel agent takes care of the rest. Unlike a vacation planned six months in advance, you don’t know where you are going until you arrive at the airport. If you love an adventure and can go with the flow, surprise trips can take to-do items like booking the right hotel and finding a rental car out of the picture.

Purchase an around the world plane ticket

Though the cost of an around the world plane ticket may be preventative for some, it is a guaranteed way to see as much of this planet as you want. You set the locations you want to visit and the amount of time you want to spend in each place. Then you’ll book your plane tickets to take you on your excursion around the world.

Before you take off

There are many different ways to manage to see the whole world. Whether you opt for a full-time career involving travel or you quit your job and spend your life savings on an around the world airplane ticket, you’ll become a better person by choosing to explore different cultures, foods, and people.