Sunrise Airways launches nonstop service from Miami to Haiti

First-ever nonstop flights connecting Haiti with Central Florida also launched

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Haiti-based Sunrise Airways unveiled flight schedules and pricing for its new nonstop service from Miami International Airport (MIA) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince (PAP), Haiti beginning October 17, 2017.

Notably, the new flights from Orlando represent the first-ever nonstop flights connecting Haiti with Central Florida.

Northbound and southbound fares along both routes start at just US$399 round-trip inclusive of all taxes and service fees.

Flights from Miami will operate 3x’s weekly, while passengers to/from Orlando will have a choice of four weekly flights.

Schedule for Miami to Haiti routes are as follows:

Miami (MIA) – Port-au-Prince (PAP) Frequency Flight No. Departure Arrival Tues., Wed., Sat. S6 2101 7:10am 9:00am

Port-au-Prince (PAP) – Miami (MIA) Frequency Flight No. Departure Arrival Mon., Fri. S6 2100 3:50pm 5:55pm Tues. S62100 7:50pm 9:55pm

Schedule for Orlando to Haiti routes are as follows:

Orlando (MCO) – Port-au-Prince (PAP) Frequency Flight No. Departure Arrival Mon., Fri. S6 1101 7:55am 10:10am Thurs., Sun. S6 1101 6:55am 9:10am

Port-au-Prince (PAP) – Orlando (MCO) Frequency Flight No. Departure Arrival Wed., Sat. S6 1100 10:00am 12:30pm Thurs. S6 1100 7:10pm 9:40pm Sun. S6 1100 7:15pm 9:45pm

“Having just received all of the necessary clearances, permits, and approvals from the U.S. Department of Transportation, we are excited to bring our low fares and exceptional, authentically Haitian brand of service and inflight hospitality to Miami and Orlando on-schedule in October as promised,” said Philippe Bayard, President of Sunrise Airways.

“The launch of these new flights represents a watershed moment in the history of Caribbean aviation and of Haiti itself. All of us within the Sunrise family and everyone throughout the Haitian Diaspora can take pride in this achievement as it truly benefits us all.”

Sunrise Airways will deploy a new Boeing 737-800 aircraft along its new Orlando–Port-au-Prince and Miami–Port-au-Prince routes. The aircraft will feature two classes of service – business and economy – with maximum seating for 168 passengers; 18 in business class, 150 in economy. The aircraft sports an eye-catching new livery, all-leather seating, and inflight video entertainment. Service amenities will offer passengers a true taste of Haiti.

“From the moment passengers step aboard our beautiful new jet aircraft, the warm and welcoming spirit of Haiti will make them feel like they are already enjoying the best of Port-au-Prince,” said Bayard. “Music from Haiti and the broader Caribbean region; inflight entertainment celebrating our culture and attractions; Haitian cuisine, snacks and beverages; and the signature smiles from our flight crew will make it clear to all Sunrise passengers that this is no ordinary airline. This airline, Sunrise Airways, uniquely belongs to Haiti.”