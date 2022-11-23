Travel

Major Health and Wellness Conference to Take Place In Jamaica

"A Whole New Era of Health and Wellness" - November 24th & 25th

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read
health and wellness in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica The Tourism Enhancement Fund, through its Tourism Linkages Network, is hosting the fourth Jamaica Health and Wellness Conference under the title “A Whole New Era of Health and Wellness”.

The two-day event, which begins on November 24 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, aims to strengthen connections between the health and wellness industry and other successful economic sectors, particularly manufacturing and agriculture, while promoting and presenting Jamaica’s distinctive health and wellness tourism products.

health and wellness in Jamaica

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett
Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett

“The Health and Wellness Tourism Industry is currently valued at USD 4 trillion, and Jamaica has everything it needs to tap into it with our warm tropical climate, beautiful beaches bathed in the cool, relaxing waters of the Caribbean Sea, and enticing scenery complemented by our natural outdoor spas and those built indoors,” said Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

“We are elated to host this event, which will allow us to better leverage this industry. I’m looking forward to hearing thought-provoking discussions from local wellness thought leaders and learning more about the opportunities we can seize to expand this lucrative wellness tourist sector,” added the Minister.

Host Michael Anthony Cuffe

The conference, hosted by veteran journalist Michael Anthony Cuffe, will gather industry leaders to forge a plan for the new future and facilitate presentations and panel discussions across the following thematic areas: global wellness trends and insights; wellness travel experiences; nutrition; medical tourism; the health and wellness tourism value chain; wellness in the community; spas; wellness music; and investing in wellness.

Health and Wellness Presenters

It will also include presentations from speakers such as Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism; Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, Minister of Health and Wellness; Professor Lloyd Waller, Head of the Department of Government at the University of the West Indies (Mona Campus); Jeffrey “Agent Sasco” Campbell, Recording Artiste; Kyle Mais, Chairman of the Health and Wellness Network; and Professor Andrew Spencer, President of the Caribbean Maritime University.

Watch Virtually

The event will be hosted in a hybrid format – persons who wish to attend, are being invited to register online for free, at www.wellnessinja.com. While people who wish to watch online may visit @tefjamaica on Facebook and YouTube on November 24 and 25, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

New baggage policy in place on Air Jamaica

May 10, 2009

Saint Lucia Poised For Tourism Growth

March 10, 2010

Comfort Suites Grand Cayman ready for winter after major upgrade

December 24, 2012

UK Government to continue engaging the Caribbean on troublesome Air Passenger Duty (APD)

September 13, 2010
Back to top button