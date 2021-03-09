Hotel Booking Tips and Tricks From the Experts

Booking a hotel often leaves you feeling exhausted from having to search all the good hotels for the rooms that best fit your budget. However, this way of booking hotels can quickly change if someone should give you expert tips on how to get the most out of your stay. Here are some of the cleverest hotel booking tips and tricks that have been tried and tested by the experts.

The Right Timing

One of the best tips you can get about booking your hotel is to pick the time when it might be the cheapest. January is widely considered to be the cheapest month to book hotels in (at least in the Northern hemisphere) because people tend to travel less during wintertime, and around the holidays which they commonly spend at home with their families. This is very good news for you if you’re looking to grab a bargain. To make the matter even more interesting, the deals can be as amazing as five-star hotels offering rooms for under $50 a night!

Sunday Nights Are Cheap Too

To further add to the hype of picking the right timing to stay in a hotel to significantly reduce the expenses all the while enjoying the luxury is to go for Sunday nights. However, this only applies to the hotels in the city because weekend travelers have already left the city, meaning the Sunday nights are very often not booked. Furthermore, lots of hotels offer special discounts for these specific times of the week which will enable you not only to get the regular room for a much lesser price, but the price of exclusive rooms will be significantly lower too.

Cash-back Opportunities

Saving money whenever you travel is always a goal that needs to be strived for. The professionals behind Get Your Stay point out that using large hotel search engines can earn you the highest cash-back, thus saving you some money. These search engines often incorporate all hotels and other rental options from the most popular travel sites in just one place, thus making it even more convenient to look for apt hotels while having the chance of earning high cash-back. If you travel quite often, all of the cashback you can earn can and will quickly add up so make sure you consider this expert hotel booking trick.

Business Districts Are a Goldmine

We’ve discussed how the right timing can hack hotel booking, but what about unique places in the city? If you’re traveling to a city popular among business travelers such as Tokyo or New York City, you might want to consider staying in the business districts over the weekend. Many reviews state that since these hotels are usually booked throughout the week, during the business days, the weekends are almost always free. This is not especially good for hotels and they will often offer discounts and special offers for weekend stays, so make sure you make the most out of this (unless you’re traveling for business too).

Bring Your Pet

While trying to book a hotel while traveling with your dog might get you scorns or rounds of laughter (we know it’s not easy), some hotels that are pet friendly will offer their customers who are traveling with pets the biggest rooms. Yes, there are very few of them who don’t mind dogs indoors, but all you need is one good hotel that will celebrate the fact that you’re bringing your dog with you, and not frown upon it. If you have a dog and can take advantage of this, by all means, the world is your oyster.

Play the “Special Occasions” Card

Another very smart way to get the most out of your hotel stay, comfort, and price-wise is to tell the hotel in advance you would like a nice room to celebrate in. Make sure you say you are celebrating something special such as an engagement and you might find yourself pleasantly surprised. Sometimes the hotel staff can give you a much better room at the same price, or you might find yourself getting a bottle of wine or champagne as a compliment. This hotel booking tip should not be used very often, as the hotel staff might give up on trying to give anyone the benefits.

Make sure you implement all of these smart hotel booking tips as they can help you get the most out of your stay – the price and the comfort. Furthermore, you can even get your cashback if you book via special search engines that combine all the available offers from famous booking sites. What better trick to book a hotel than essentially earning some money back while doing so.