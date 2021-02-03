The Top 4 Most Dangerous Lakes in the United States

If you love being outdoors, you probably also like spending time by the lake. The water is relaxing, whether you are on the shore to admire its natural beauty or want to wade or swim in the water. But, like many parts of nature, lakes can be extremely dangerous. Spending time in or by certain lakes can even be fatal.

Sometimes tragedies happen because people don’t exercise enough caution, but some lakes are unsafe due to natural conditions beyond human control. Here are four of the most dangerous lakes in the U.S.A. you should be on the lookout for.

Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan is one of the five Great Lakes and is located on the Canada-United States border. This lake is consistently named the deadliest in the U.S., even though it is a popular swimming attraction for both visitors and locals.

Unfortunately, Lake Michigan has an extremely strong undercurrent that is responsible for several deaths each year. Due to the shape of the lake, rip currents are extremely dangerous for swimmers. Lake Michigan also has some docks and piers that have been the scene of many lake-related injuries and deaths.

Lake Michigan is extremely hazardous in the fall. At that time of the year, huge changes in the water and air temperatures occur, which makes the waves and currents stronger and more unpredictable.

Mono Lake

Mono Lake in Mono County, Calif., used to be regarded as one of the most impressive ecosystems in the world. Mono Lake is a saline lake, so there were no fish in the water, but the lake houses lots of alkali flies and brine shrimp. Mono Lake used to be a beautiful and tranquil body of water until 1941.

In 1941, as Los Angeles’s city was booming, more and more people started moving to the area. As a result, Mono Basin streams were drained so that new residents could set up new businesses. This practice went on for nearly five decades, but the draining was stopped in 1990.

By that time, Mono Lake did not have as much volume and had doubled in salt content. This caused the lake to become extremely toxic for both humans and wildlife as it was filled with poisonous sulfates, carbonates, and chlorides. A city committee was formed to correct this issue so that the lake wouldn’t poison L.A. dwellers, but the project is expected to take many years to complete.

3. Lake of the Ozarks

When you hear the name “Lake of the Ozarks,” you may picture a tranquil retreat. However, this lake is far from peaceful. Since no one monitors the activities that happen on the lake, people often do race boating and fight for dominance. The lake’s racing culture is similar to drag racing , which means many racers try risky moves in the water that could put smaller boats in danger.

High levels of E. Coli have also been discovered in the lake, which is why the Lake of the Ozarks has often been ranked as the third most dangerous waterway in the U.S.A.

4. Jacob’s Well

Jacob’s Well is located in Texas. Its cool waters are inviting, especially in the Texas heat. But the lake is very deep, and several people have jumped into its waters and never returned. There are several underwater caves at Jacob’s Well, and some of them are 100 feet below the surface.

To date, around 6,000 feet of passages at Jacob’s Well have been documented. The underwater caves are restricted even to researchers who can attain the proper permits to explore the underwater areas. This indicates how dangerous the lake is.

Conclusion

Some lakes are dangerous by natural design, as most of our top four picks have shown, while other lakes have become hazardous through reckless human intervention. The good news is that you can hold the people liable for your injuries accountable when you get harmed around the latter. Just contact a personal injury attorney for a free case evaluation to see if you are entitled to compensation.