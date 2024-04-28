Hookie Weekend Returns to Celebrate Caribbean Culture in the DMV

Washington, DC – Following a truly successful Jamaica Carnival execution of their famous Breakfast Fete, the team at HookieLife Entertainment looks ahead to bringing forth the 2024 edition of the beloved ‘Hookie Weekend’ which is set for June 13th to 17th in the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia area (DMV).

Regarded by many as the premier celebration of Caribbean culture in the DMV region, the highly anticipated Hookie Weekend 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience filled with vibrant music, delicious cuisine, and colourful festivities.

Boasting a unique array of club events, live performance stage shows, J’ouvert and Carnival parade experiences, the annual 5 day, 6 event festival has become a true destination event attracting attendees from within the continental US, Canada, the Caribbean islands as well as Europe.

‘Release Therapy’, ‘Lion’s Pride J’ouvert’ & ‘Rise of the Phoenix’

The creatively curated 2024 line-up of events kicks off on June 13th with ‘Release Therapy’ featuring Soca artiste Preedy. The festivities continue throughout the weekend with the popular ‘Lion’s Pride J’ouvert’. Plus the innovative mas experience ‘Riddim & Road’ which bears the 2024 theme ‘Rise of the Phoenix’. In addition, exclusive costumes designed by New York based K. Adoree Entertainment.

‘Shine DC’

Hookie Weekend 2024 also features the fan favourite ‘Shine DC’ which is a collaborative effort of Back to Basics Entertainment and Hookie Life Entertainment and the festival’s official cool down event ‘Oasis’.

‘Eye Candy’

Of course, never to be omitted is the crown jewel of Hookie Weekend, the coolest Caribbean pool party on the US east coast i.e. ‘Hookie DC’, which for 2024 is themed ‘Eye Candy’.

This year, the promoters have promised a revamped experience for Hookie DC. This includes, new festival features and dynamic mainstage performances. Performances from Soca stars Nadia Batson, Nailah Blackman and GBM Nutron.

A rep from Hookie Life Entertainment shared, “Hookie is more than just a party brand, it’s a celebration of Caribbean culture and creativity. We’re proud to provide a platform for artistes, musicians, and performers to showcase their talents and share their artforms with the world.”

Hookie Weekend has become synonymous with displaying the rich tapestry of Caribbean culture. In addition, this year’s celebrations aim to exceed all expectations from June 13th to 17th.

Hookie Weekend Tickets

For event tickets, J’ouvert & Mas registration info please visit: www.hookielife.com/tickets

For additional information on Hookie Weekend 2024 events, please visit: www.hookielife.com’ (FB) www.facebook.com/hookielife; (IG) www.instagram.com/hookielife