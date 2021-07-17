Jamaican Chef Troy Serves Up a Taste of Ital Food at A Natty Garden

by Howard Campbell

[BROOKLYN] – Jamaican Chef Troy presents the third serving of his ‘Taste of Ital’ event on July 23 at A Natty Garden in Brooklyn, New York. Like previous shows, it highlights Ital (unsalted vegan cuisine) food. Plus, it is held on the birthday of Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I.

In addition to Chef Troy, the culinary creations of Chef Don from Jamaica and Chef GC from Guyana, will be on display.

Ital Food

“The significance of this event is to showcase a group of young chefs exhibiting Ital food in a fine way. Giving both personal and professional people more healthy options in consuming Ital food. Ital food has definitely been catching on in the tri-state area. Maybe not in the way Jerk has just yet but I’m confident it will, without a doubt,” said Chef Troy.

Selassie I is considered by many Rastafarians to be the Supreme Being. He visited Jamaica in April, 1966 for a state visit and attracted strong crowds wherever he went. He died in August, 1975 at age 83, one year after his 44-year reign in Ethiopia was ended by a military coup.

Preparation

Troy Levy learned to prepare Ital dishes from his Rastafarian uncles in Glengoffe, a district in rural St. Catherine parish, Jamaica. Ital food became a staple among Rastas including Bob Marley during the 1970’s.

A New York resident for almost 20 years. Chef Troy has showcased his creations such as the Coriander Spiced Jerk Portobello Mushroom with Tomato Choka. And, Ital stir-fried Cauliflower Rice and Coconut Cream Pumpkin Soup at major events. Events such as the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festivals in New York and South Florida.