MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Pineapple Beach will be steady rocking on Saturday, March 18, 2023 as “Rockers”, presented by the Marley Family & Friends, captures the city with a day-to-night event for the entire family to enjoy including live music, attractions and more.

Set on the stunning white sands of Pineapple Beach, the mainstage entertainment will feature performances by Yohan Marley (@yomarley__). Plus, Mystic Marley (@mysticmarley) alongside DJ Shacia ‘Payne’ Marley (@shaciapayne) & DJ Quan (djquan_theofficial). The entire family is invited to enjoy sweet reggae music with a live band throughout the day. Gates open at 1pm and mainstage performances begin at 6pm. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.com here.

Family Friendly Event

Kid-friendly attractions will feature a bounce about, trampoline, face painting, and more. Additionally, be prepared to dance, play, and laugh out loud during the comedy special with DUBBS (@a_dubbscolliq). Attendees will also enjoy complimentary treats from our sponsors throughout the event.

Pop-up Shop

In addition to these musical & comedic performances, Kx Family Care, founded by Stephen Marley (@stephenmarley), will be on site hosting a pop-up shop featuring the debut collection! Kx Family Care is an all natural, plant-based, CBD personal care line fit for the entire family. The brand embraces the native healing botanicals and natural beauty of Jamaica by utilizing plant-based healing elements at the core of each product.

Their current collection features the multipurpose Hair and Beard Oil and the Pain Relief Balm. Kx Family Care is the multi generational, personal care product branch of Kaya Lifestyle, a conglomerate also owned and operated by Stephen Marley. Kaya Lifestyle also produces Kaya Fest, a music and educational hemp awareness festival. Kx Family Care is passionate about supporting in-house events within The Marley Family!

“Rockers” promises to be an unforgettable day for the entire family, filled with the best reggae music and greatest vibes! Sponsorship for this event is generously provided by Kx Family Care (@kxfamilycare), 24 KARAT Beer (@24karatbeer), and TORC Auto World (@torcautoworld).