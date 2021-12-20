Hoodcelebrityy Surprise Students Throughout the Tri-State Area

[New York, NY] – Known for captivating music lovers with her infectious hooks and empowering lyrics, Hoodcelebrityy took some time out to uplift students in the tri-state area.

Visiting youths across New York City, ages 11-18 years old, Hoodcelebrityy made surprise pop-ups to Madiba Prep Middle School for Social Justice and Innovation, The Urban Assembly Harlem, and New York Edge-The Young Women’s Leadership School of Brooklyn.

“The experience visiting these schools and speaking to the students was everything. I really got to see how smart and talented some of these students are. I always wanted to perform and speak to students, because that’s an opportunity I wish I had as a student. Growing up we only got to see celebrities perform on tv and only got to feel their energy via television, but never in person. Therefore, getting the opportunity as an artist to speak to students and letting them know I’m no different from them, they could all make it out if they put their mind to their goals. My message to all students is if I could do it so can you, stay consistent.” – Hoodcelebrityy.

DJ Moody accompanied Hoodcelebrityy and performed a few of her hits for students and gave them a snippet of her soon-to-be-released single “Catch It” set to release January 7th, 2022. Immediately after the performance students had the opportunity to ask questions, take pictures and interact with Hoodcelebrityy. “This day I will never forget, you are my inspiration” one young lady at New York Edge- The Young Women’s Leadership School of Brooklyn expressed to Hoodcelebrityy.

Her Impact

” Hoodcelebrityy is beautiful, humble, and talented. She spoke on the importance of education, believing in yourself, and the value of consistency, and for that we are grateful. Thank You” says Erica Rodriguez principal of New York Edge -The Young Women’s Leadership School of Brooklyn.

Hoodcelebrirtyy also had the opportunity to visit her former teacher now principal of The Urban Assembly Harlem, Mr. Roony Vizcaino, who expressed “Since a child, Tina has been an example of humility, perseverance, positivity, and empowerment. Every person that comes in close contact with Tina is blessed with her positive aura. Tina believed in herself and continues to bring that energy to all her fans”.