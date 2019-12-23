HoodCelebrityy Releases Holiday Single “Gifts” featured on KSR Records

NEW YORK – On the heels of her successful hit single “Bum Pon It”, HoodCelebrityy delivers holiday cheers with GIFTS !

The international KSR/Epic Records recording artist known for her catchy anthems, is taking the hassle out of holiday shopping by giving the gift of music with her single “GIFTS” also featured on “A KSR Christmas” EP.

“Everyday a holiday this is how we live, I ain’t here to give u problems I’m jus here to give u gifts” sings HoodCelebrityy on the dancehall-afrobeat fused track produced by Grammy-award winning, multi-platinum producer DJ SwanQo.

From features with Cardi B to French Montana, Estelle to Lil Kim and Stefflon Don, the top billboard charting star has joined the ranks of new dancehall artists outside Jamaica that combine trap, dancehall and Hip-Hop and who are reshaping the dancehall heard around the world today.

“I feel like my music is different. How I came up with the whole sound Trap vs. Reggae. My style is different.” she stated in a previous interview.

HoodCelebrityy ‘GIFTS’ will be available today on all major streaming platforms and digital outlets.