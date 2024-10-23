Honoring Members of Jamaican Diaspora on National Heroes Day

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Several persons who play key roles in Jamaica’s Diaspora were rewarded with national awards here on October 21, celebrated in the Caribbean country as National Heroes Day.

Audrey Marks, Dr. Karren Dunkley, Dr. Novlet Davis-Bucknor and Marie Ruth Gill were recognized during the National Honors and Awards ceremony which took place at the National Indoor Sports Centre.

Marks, Jamaica’s Ambassador to Washington, was awarded the Order of Jamaica, the country’s fifth-highest honor. Dunkley and Davis-Bucknor received the Order of Distinction, Jamaica’s sixth-highest honor.

Dunkley was cited for “service to the Jamaican Diaspora in the United States” while Davis-Bucknor is recognized for “contributions to community development and philanthropy.”

Gill was awarded the Badge of Honor for Meritorious Service. Since 1990, she has operated M. Gill & Associates, Inc., a Miami consulting company that advises minority clients how to acquire funding to open businesses.

She attended the event with members of her family including daughter Heather and niece, Patsy. Gill described the atmosphere as “amazing.”

“It was very nostalgic! I feel very pleased because I’m being honored by my country for doing what I love,” she told South Florida Caribbean News.

The recipients received their awards from Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen. Prime minister Andrew Holness also attended the ceremony which acknowledges persons for their contribution to various sectors.

Dancehall stars Beenie Man, Bounty Killer and Nadine Sutherland as well as actress Audrey Reid, also received the OD.