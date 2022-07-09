Profile

Curtis Foundation Inc. to Honor Bahamian American Pioneers in Miami

Dr. Enid Pinkney - Bahamian pioneers
Dr. Enid Pinkney

[MIAMI] – The Curtis Foundation Inc. cordially invites you to the First Miami Celebration of the 49th Anniversary of the Independence of the Bahamas. The event will take place on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Senior Family Center, 18330 N. W. 12th Avenue, Miami Gardens, Florida 331056. The honorees will be Bahamian pioneers and Bahamian Americans.

The program will feature Vice Consulate of the Bahamas, Kevin Collie, State Representative James Bush, 111, Majic Mortimer, Ruban Roberts, Gary Allen Commissioner Audrey M. Edmonson, Mayor Rodney Harris of Miami Gardens, Councilwoman Shannon Ighodaro of Miami Gardens and Dr. Mary Hylor.

Dr. Enid Pinkney
Dr. Enid Pinkney

Honorees

  • Ariovistus P. Lundy will receive the E. W. F. Stirrup, Sr. Entrepreneurship & Community Development Award
  • The Garth Basil Coleridge Reeves, Sr. Philanthropy Award will be received by Dr. Andrew “Andy” Ingraham
  • M. Athalie Range Community Service Award will be received by Thelma A. Gibson
  • The Dr. Enid Curtis Pinkney Historic Preservation Award will be received by Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields

Thanks to all sponsors of the celebration. They are Gary A. Allen, Retha Boone-Fye, Bishop Noward E. C. Dean, City of Miami Gardens, Bonnie Hariston, CPA, Virginia Key Beach Park Trust, Councilwoman Shannon Ighodaro. City of Miami Gardens, Dr. Andrew “Andrew” Ingraham, Rev. Lorenzo Johnson, Rev. Roberta “Bobby” Knowles, Dr. Enid C. Pinkney, Samantha Quarterman, Dr. Stephanie Thomas Ruban Roberts, and Joann Rosen. Refreshments will be served. Seating is limited.

 

