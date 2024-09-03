Marie Gill to Receive Jamaica’s Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – During her formative years in rural Jamaica, Ruth Marie Gill recalls assisting her mother with agricultural chores, which was tough work for someone from Kingston who had little knowledge of farming. That toil prepared her for a career in commerce.

Since 1990, Gill has operated M. Gill & Associates, Inc., a Miami consulting company that advises minority clients on acquiring funding to launch diverse ventures as well as introduce them to major players and potential partners.

The Jamaican government will award Marie Gill the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service in October at the annual National Honours and Awards ceremony in Kingston.

“It is a humbling experience to receive such a high recognition for doing what I love. Since I am so immersed in the landscape of the United States, managing federal government programs here for 34 years, volunteering as founding president of the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce for 21 years, and having been honored many times by the U.S. government and media, I feel very honored to receive this recognition from the government of my own country,” said Gill.

Her company corresponds with the U.S. Department of Commerce to empower businesses owned by minorities, women and military veterans to either get off the ground, or remain vibrant in competitive sectors.

M. Gill & Associates’ services include management coaching, training, capacity building, and technical assistance to clients. Their core focus is gaining access to capital, government and commercial contracts, as well as introducing clients to new markets.

The company’s track record has made it a leading Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) in the U.S. Gill pointed to her company’s biggest achievement.

“Being able to identify Jamaican business owners, other minorities and women, through my company and my work with the Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce, to help them experience the American Dream!” she exclaimed.

Marie Gill, who corresponds with Jamaica Promotions and the American Chamber of Commerce in Kingston, has lived permanently in the U.S. since 1979. She initially resided in New Jersey and Colorado before settling in South Florida 10 years later.