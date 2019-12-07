Hermantin to Testify at House Committee on Foreign Affairs Hearing on Crisis in Haiti

Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., Leonie Marie Hermantin will testify before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs at a hearing titled “Haiti on the Brink: Assessing U.S. Policy Toward a Country in Crisis.”

Ms. Hermantin is the director of Development, Communications & Strategic Planning at Miami’s Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center. She has more than 20 years of grassroots experience working with Miami’s Haitian community and recently participated in a roundtable in Miami hosted by Congresswoman Wilson and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I am extremely pleased that Ms. Hermantin will be one of several expert witnesses to testify on behalf of Haiti and it was my honor to recommend her to the committee,” said Congresswoman Wilson.

“This the first time a House committee has addressed Haiti’s ongoing economic and environmental crises. As I continue to monitor the desperate situation in the island nation, it is good to know that my congressional colleagues recognize the importance of having this conversation. We will not stop until Haiti is fully recovered.”

The hearing will be held in Room 2172 in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., and will be livestreamed on the Foreign Affair Committee website, click here.