VP Records YouTube Channel to Carry Jamaica Jazz and Blues Livestream

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – VP Records YouTube channel will carry the Jamaica Jazz and Blues festival this weekend, March 4-6, 2021. Fans can click here to watch.

Presented with the theme of ‘Bringing Back The Magic’. Coverage of the three-night event begins on Thursday March 4th at and concludes on Saturday March 6th. The stellar list of performers includes Jah9, Richie Stephens, Lila Ike, Mortimer, Sevana and more.

This virtual experience will mix rising artists with established voices. In an effort to create a festival that will, indeed, bring the magic back for the steadfast fans. Plus, introduce “one of the largest and most successful music festivals in the western hemisphere” to eager new audiences.

Sponsors

The festival has been supported by a large list of sponsors. Including the Jamaica Tourist Board and Mastercard as presenting sponsors. Marcia McDonnough of Jamaica Jazz and Blues says “the addition of VP Records to our list of sponsors is icing on the cake. Especially as a leading promoter of Jamaican music and culture globally. VP brings a lot to the table for the festival. Especially, its million plus YouTube fans who we encourage to join us for the festival.”

Jamaica Jazz and Blues History

Over the decades, Jamaica Jazz and Blues has brought thousands of visitors to the island and growth to the economy. The festival has showcased over 400 international and local musical acts including Celine Dion, Diana Ross, and Michael Bolton. In addition, Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, Maroon 5, Estelle, Toots, and Moses Davis (Beenie Man). Plus, Tessane Chin, Marion Hall (Lady Saw) and many more.

Jamaica Jazz and Blues is known for its one-of-a-kind experiences that share the beauty, culture and vibe of Jamaica.