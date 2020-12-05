Jamaica Jazz and Blues to bring back the Magic January 2021 Virtually

[Kingston, Jamaica] – The Magic is Back, with the beloved Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival in a new format on January 28-30, 2021.

With renewed energy, the organisers will harness the power of musical variety of top performers, combined with the allure of destination Jamaica, to deliver the magical experience to fans, in a virtual staging of the festival.

The three-day event will deliver a spectacular digital presentation across multiple platforms featuring local and international acts, totally free to viewers.

The Festival in its new format will also see a change of management as it is now licensed to Adrian Allen of Steady Image in partnership with Marcia McDonnough of Touchstone Productions, both original members of the Jamaica Jazz and Blues team, with years of experience in various aspects of event production. Together they lead a strong team ready to execute the return of the event.

Adrian Allen, also the Executive Producer of the Virtual Music Festival, is buoyed by the buy-in from patrons to the new virtual format of music events.

“The world has now embraced virtual events as the norm, especially for music events, and we are excited to be bringing back the magic of the Festival, and Jamaica to our global audience. Coming from the world of creating Immersive content, this presentation will be just that. Different, engaging and will provide a great opportunity to expand our audience base. Our partners are excited by that prospect and the promise of a presentation like no other, delivered by some of the world’s musical icons.”

“I am beyond excited”, commented Marcia McDonnough,” Jamaica Jazz is a passion for me. It’s been a part of my life for so long and its absence created a deep void which was never replaced. Being offered this opportunity to bring it back at a time when the entertainment world has been so overturned by COVID, has been such a wonderful gift, and to accompany that with a showcase of Jamaica for the world to see brings me a tremendous sense of satisfaction and pride.”