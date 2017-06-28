HavServe wins National Caribbean American Heritage Month “Non-Profit of The Year” award

HavServe receives the 2017 National Caribbean American Heritage Month “Non-Profit of The Year” award

SILVER SPRING, MD – On the eve of launching its annual Summer Camp and Educational Enrichment Program in Haiti, the HavServe Volunteer Service Network (HavServe) was named “Non-profit of the Year” at the 11th annual celebration of National Caribbean American Heritage Month, hosted by The Montgomery County Executive’s Caribbean American Advisory Group.

Founder and board chair of HavServe, Carline Brice-Mesilus, presented the organization’s history and accomplishments and was recognized for her outstanding work within the Caribbean American community in Washington, DC and her extensive volunteer work in Haiti.

HavServe was also recognized for participating in the 2017 National Caribbean American Heritage Month Proclamation in Montgomery County, MD and was greatly honored by the 2017 National Caribbean American Heritage Month Non-Profit of the Year Award.

HavServe representatives in attendance were: Jewel Bazilio-Bellegarde, Chief Executive Director, Remy Mesilus, Program Director, and, Serge Bellegarde, Senior Advisor.

The annual event was held to bring awareness to the needs and concerns of Caribbean Americans living and/or working in Montgomery County.

VIP attendees included: The Honorable Roger Berliner, Montgomery County Council President; Daniel Koroma, community liaison for African and Caribbean communities and organizer of the event; guest speaker Ambassador Curtis A. Ward, former ambassador of Jamaica to the United Nations; guest speaker Shanta Ramson, Esquire from Ramson & Associates; as well as Derrice Dean, host/producer at CaribNation-TV, who provided the Vote of Thanks.

Founded in 2010, HavServe is a public, non-profit organization led by an international network of volunteers from a variety of unique backgrounds. Their mission is to promote educational programs, social development and economic growth to young members of under-resourced areas in Haiti and in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area through a number of in-person and remote-based initiatives.

In Haiti, HavServe partners with small, under-resourced rural communities in the southwest of the country to foster conditions that support basic education, and that implement sustainable social and economic development solutions to address the needs of children and their families.

This July, the organization will host its Annual Summer Camp and Educational Enrichment Program, where 500 children will have the opportunity to learn a wide range of skills from literacy and numeracy to leadership and community development.

In Washington D.C., HavServe has a Youth and Family Services Program that works to ensure disadvantaged youth and their families receive the positive interventions needed at critical junctures in their lives, with the overall goal of stimulating inter-generational improvements and creating lasting societal change in the United States.