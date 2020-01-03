American Friends of Jamaica Announces The Passing of Devoted Friend of Jamaica, Mrs. Gloria Holden

New York – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our devoted friend of Jamaica Mrs. Gloria Holden, wife of Ambassador Glen Holden.

Being one of the initial founders of the AFJ, Gloria was instrumental in providing AFJ support for the Jamaican people and especially the children that she loved. She exemplified kindness and love toward those whose lives she improved.

She will be greatly missed by the AFJ and communities in Jamaica.

Gloria Holden continuously upheld the AFJ values of caring, commitment and excellence. We are especially thankful for the passion she carried in her heart for the AFJ and her love for Jamaica.

Gloria Holden graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1950. Her career began as an elementary school teacher where she taught from 1950 to 1954.

Throughout her life Gloria has maintained a deep dedication to education and youth-oriented initiatives. She has served on the Board of Trustees for American Human, Inc., the Board of Directors for the Center for Excellence in Education, and has participated in the Les Amies Children’s Charity and in WAIF, Inc. She was active in numerous civic, cultural, and educational initiatives. She was President of the Glen Holden Foundation and an Emerita board member of Scripps College.

She was also a proud member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and had volunteered in several capacities with the organization. Gloria is survived by her husband Ambassador Glen Holden, three grown children, Glen Jr., Georgianne, and Geannie, and eight grandchildren.