Mayor Barbara Sharief receives Int’l Women’s Leadership “Community Leader”Award

FORT LAUDERDALE – The 6th Annual Suits, Stilettos and Lipstick (SSL) Empowerment and Leadership conference powered by the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Lipstick Foundation took place this past weekend in Greater Fort Lauderdale at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.

Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca presented a proclamation and the Keys to the City, while proclaiming it “Suits, Stilettos and Lipstick Day in Broward County.

Broward County Mayor/Commissioner Barbara Sharief was honored with the “Suits, Stilettos and Lipstick Community Leader” award.

The MC was morning host Julie Guy from 101.5 Lite FM radio.

“I am honored to be recognized as a community leader on such an amazing platform that celebrates and inspires women to step into their power and pursue their dreams”, states Mayor of Broward County and District 8 County Commissioner, Barbara Sharief.

Dr. Elizabeth King, Founder of Suits, Stilettos and Lipstick started the conference by asking the attendees “”What do you really want and what are you willing to let go?” She set the tone to encourage the attendees to step out of their comfort zone, journey into their greatness and lead, love and live life to its fullest.

The conference was specially crafted to provide high-achieving women with the tools needed to be successful in the pursuit of their aspirations. This year’s conference theme “Own It” encourages women to embrace all of the qualities that make them who they are.

Gems were shared by the various speakers throughout the weekend….

“Do anything that honors and uplifts your soul”– President and owner of Travelhost Magazine of Greater Fort Lauderdale

“You were created on purpose, for a purpose”– Actor from HBO Ballers-Stacy Ann Stacy Rose-Warburton

This conference also honored women leaders who were chosen for their dedication and service to their work and communities.

This year’s International Women’s Leadership honorees include: Mayor Barbara Sharief, “Community Leader”, Cassandra Jertshagen,“Rising Star”, Laura Diaz, “Media”, Mercedes Ayala, “Unsung Shero” and Kimberly Wood, “Trailblazer”.

“I’m delighted to work with smart, assertive, strategic, selfless and young-at-heart women, working together to encourage one another to pursue their dreams and achieve their true happiness.” Commissioner Chip LaMarca, Broward County District 4.

Keynote Speakers Included:

Dr. Elizabeth King, Founder and Chief Inspiration Officer, Suits, Stilettos and Lipstick & internationally recognized mindset and business strategist, author and speaker.

Kandee G, Creator of The Vision Program, Author, Speaker, Radio Personality, Magazine Editor, Equine Assisted Therapist

Laura Diaz, Radio and TV personality

Actor Stacy Ann Rose

Kellie Kuecha-Public Speaker

Ina Lee, President and owner of Travelhost Magazine of Greater Fort Lauderdale

Breakout Speakers Included:

Chantelle Anderson- Former professional athlete and award-winning sales representative turned Confidence Coach for high-achieving women.

Shirley Toliver -HR Leader, life and leadership coach

Kay J. Blake, Chief Service Officer (CSO), Life on Power and Co-founder, The GLO Group

Nicky Gelin-Co-Founder of 2 Fro Chicks & Media Executive

Ginger Martin-President and Chief Executive Officer, American National Bank

Heidi Siefkas-Author & International speaker

LaShonda Thornton -Author & Founder and CEO of DeLayne Publishers LLC.

Amy Vetter-Accomplished entrepreneur, business executive, CPA, national speaker, and yoga practitioner

SusieQ is an inspirational speaker, author, accomplished award-winning artist and the publisher of Natural Awakenings magazine in Broward County, Florida

Ferial Youakim-International Image Consultant

Kinja Dixon is a Re-Creation Strategist, consultant, speaker & radio show host

The conference also included their highly acclaimed “Men in the Hot Seat” panel.

2017 SSL Sponsors Include: The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center & Visitors Bureau, TravelHost, Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, Billy’s Stone Crab Restaurant and Market, 101.5 Lite Fm,102.7 The Beach, Adams Interiors,Yellow Cab, Natural Awakenings, Mister Security, Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino, Low TE Florida, Lipstick Foundation, Think Magazine, Socialite Magazine, Go Riverwalk, The Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce Women’s Council, UPS, Memorial HealthCare, American National Bank, PSAV, Social Chats, Flowers Wilton Manor, and Equilibrium Activewear.