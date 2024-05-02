Jamaica-American Most Influential Litigator in Florida, Kaysia M. Earley, ESQ

SOUTH FLORIDA – There comes a time when criminal defense lawyers rise through the ranks as zealous advocates for their clients with proven results. In legal terminology, the results are ‘Not Guilty’ verdicts and dismissals of serious criminal cases. These case dispositions are difficult to achieve, and when they come in the hundreds, it commands recognition. In a male dominated profession, it’s even more rare when a woman greatly exceeds and outshines her male associates.

Kaysia Earley, Jamaican-American litigator, has earned the title of one of the most influential female attorneys in Florida, and is often compared to the late great Johnnie Cochran. Her dad hails from St. Catherine Jamaica and her mother from Bronx, New York.

“My parents made reading and education a priority in our home,” she recalls.

Kaysia’s knowledge of the law and experience litigating cases changed the legal landscape in South Florida. Known for her sharp cross-examination questions, which frequently results in impeachments, which attacks the credibility of witnesses under examination, she is even more compelling and convincing in her closing arguments to the jury. Her passion and conviction often result in quick deliberations and acquittals from the jury. Most recently, she secured a dismissal for a murder case in a record 9 days after being retained, which is not an easy feat!

In less than 10 years, Kaysia has tried over 100 jury and non-jury trials and secured over 300 dismissals and counting. To put those numbers in perspective, an average litigator may try approximately 25-50 cases in their career.

Kaysia emphatically declared, “I’m fueled by adrenaline when I’m in trial and consumed by my cases and constantly researching the law before and during trial. I make the prosecutors do their job. It’s their burden to prove my client is Guilty and you better believe I make them work!”

When asked how she juggles ahigh demanding and pressure filled profession as a wife and mother of 4, surprisingly she credits her Jamaican roots. “I was raised as a Christian, so God is my source of strength. I’m also connected to my home in Jamaica. I recall the summers my dad used to take us to different parishes throughout the island and passing down traditions of his culture. I make sure I come back frequently to recharge my internal battery,” she declared.

Kaysia’s achievements are exceptional, but her background provides a greater understanding of her passion-fueled drive for justice. Twenty years ago, during college, Kaysia was incarcerated for felony embezzlement due to discounting shoes to family and friends while employed. She initially felt the punishment was harsh, however, she quickly embraced her time alone. “My time in solitary confinement allowed me to reflect, take responsibility, and execute a plan to become an attorney” Kaysia added. Although she was released before she gave birth, her incarceration affected her sleeping ability, dietary requirements, and medication administration. Today, the son she was pregnant with is now in college. “God promised me I would be an attorney during my incarceration. The numerous accolades I received are tangible evidence of His promise fulfilled in my life”, she said.

Kaysia chose to practice criminal law because her previous incarceration provided her with a unique perspective, empathy, and compassion toward her clients. The idea of practicing law, especially criminal law did seem a bit far-fetched,” she added. “But by accepting my past wrong decisions as a lesson learned rather than allowing it to define me, I successfully transitioned from sitting in a jail cell to practicing law and representing children and

adults facing similar criminal charges.

Kaysia has affectionally been named the ‘Community’s Attorney’, often giving free legal seminars to civilians to avoid the traps of an unjust criminal system in America.

“My goal is to teach civilians their Constitutional rights a simplified way so they can utilize it when it becomes necessary. I also want to increase the percentage of minorities practicing law. As a double minority – being black and female in a white-dominated profession, the justice system needs more diversity. Black females make up less than 4% of the legal profession. I’m hopeful more minorities will consider the legal profession, whether as a prosecutor, defense attorney, or even a judge”, she said. Additionally, “I’m changing the narrative, you can be beautiful and smart. I’m often presumed incompetent until proven competent of getting a case dismissed.”

Kaysia’s accomplishments extend beyond the courtroom. She is a frequent legal analyst on various court shows and news stations. She also hosts various shows ranging from panels held at universities to fashion shows. Kaysia credits her faith as the foundation for her success. “God was with me from The Jailhouse to God’s House, to the Courthouse,” she said.

Kaysia’s Legal Awards and Recognition