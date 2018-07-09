Medical Mission Group Provided Over US$2.5 million in Supplies & Equipment to Jamaica

By Derrick Scott

Washington, DC – The New Jersey-based Help Jamaica Medical Mission (HJMM) has provided medical supplies, equipment and health services at a value of US$2.5 million to underserved Jamaicans over the past eight years.

According to President of HJMM, Dr. Robert Clarke, their medical team has provided medical assistance to over fifty thousand Jamaicans with eye glasses and medication, as well as performed surgeries.

Dr. Clarke was giving an overview of the mission’s performance at its Annual Black and White Elegant Boat Ride aboard the “Cornucopia Majesty” in Perth Amboy, New Jersey on Saturday, June 30, 2018.

“We have been saving lives, making people see again and become healthier because of our yearly medical mission to Jamaica”, he said. Dr. Clarke pointed out that the mission has been providing free quality healthcare services to those in dire need of these services and the mission has served many thousands of Jamaicans over the years with its team of doctors, nurses and medical practitioners that make the trip each year to deliver their services free of cost.

Dr. Clarke who is also co-founder of the organization, told the over 600 passengers that the medical team treats persons with eye disease, heart problems, diabetes, hypertension and other illnesses. “Your attendance and support of our annual cruise help to make our visit to Jamaica to provide these health services free of cost.” He stated that in addition to the cruise, several other fundraisers are held. These include raffles, an all-you-can-eat picnic and the annual black-tie affair which will be held at the Hanover Manor in November 10.2018

Dr. Clarke announced that the medical mission will stage its ninth health mission to Jamaica September 5 – 16, visiting the parishes of Clarendon, Hanover, Westmoreland, three sites in Kingston and St. Catherine.

The organization was formed eight years ago when Drs. Richard Constable, Rudolph Willis and Robert Clarke came together to provide healthcare services to needy Jamaicans across the country.

Approximately six hundred passengers were served with champagne on arrival on the boat. They had dinner from a buffet, drinks from an open bar and danced to the music of DJ Lando Hilipe. The boat departed the pier at 6:30pm for a cruise along the New Jersey shoreline returning to pier at 11:45 PM