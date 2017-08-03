Hastings to host Town Hall meeting on TPS for Haitian Community

Fort Lauderdale – Congressman Alcee L. Hastings (D-FL) will host a town hall meeting to discuss the recent six-month extension of Temporary Protected Status ( TPS ) for Haitian nationals residing within the United States.

This event will help to inform TPS recipients, as well as the broader community on the current state of the Trump administration’s immigration policies and options moving forward.

See also: Homeland Security Extends Temporary Protected Status for Haitians

The town hall will take place at the African-American Research Library (2650 Sistrunk Blvd. – Fort Lauderdale, FL) on Saturday, August 5th from 4:00 – 6:00 PM.

The distinguished panel of participants will include:

Guithele Ruiz-Nichols (Emcee)

The Hon. Samson Borgelin

City Commissioner for District D in North Lauderdale, FL

Ms. Patricia Elizee, Esq.

Past President of the Haitian Lawyers Association and Managing Partner of the Elizee Law Firm

Mr. Georges Francis, Esq.

Managing Attorney, Catholic Legal Services, Archdiocese of Miami, Inc. (CLS)

Ms. Adonia Simpson, Esq.

Director of the Family Defense Program at Americans for Immigrant Justice

Ms. Soeurette Michel, Esq., LL.M

CEO of The Michel Law Firm, LLC