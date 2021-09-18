Nominations Sought for Jamaican Diaspora Awards in the Southern USA

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Jamaica’s Consul General, R. Oliver Mair is inviting nominations for persons be inscribed on the Honour Roll of Jamaicans in the Southern United States.

The annual Diaspora Awards Ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 31, 2021, as we begin the celebrations to commemorate Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary of Independence.

The presentation of the awards continues the tradition of recognizing Jamaicans in the Diaspora. Especially those who have positively impacted their community. Consul General Mair emphasized that it’s important to recognize persons who have made significant contributions to the development of our communities here in the Diaspora, and to the Jamaican economy. He added that “it is fitting that this takes place in Heritage Month, (celebrated in October) when we also recognize our National Heroes celebrating stories of vision, courage and accomplishments.”

Nomination Criteria

Forms are now available on the website for the Consulate General or can be requested by email at info@jamaicacgmiami.org .

Deadline for submissions is Thursday, September 30, 2021. These can be emailed to info@jamaicacgmiami.org or mailed to Consulate General of Jamaica, (Consulate Awards) 44 West Flagler Street, – 4th Floor, Miami, FL 33130.

Persons can select areas for nominees from several fields, but not limited to, law and justice; health care; faith/religious leadership; public service; philanthropy; social services; entrepreneurship/business leaders; youth leadership; cultural arts (media, entertainment, sports, etc.); and education.

Past Recipients

Previous recipients of the honour can be accessed on the Consulate General’s website at http://jamaicacgmiami.org/uploads/pdfiles/jcglistofhonorees.pdf