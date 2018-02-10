Kittitian-born “Father of Black Professional Basketball” in the U.S. remembered

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts-born, Robert L. Douglas, regarded as the “Father of Black Professional Basketball,” in the United States was as remembered on the anniversary of his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame on February 5, 1972.

Douglas, the founder of the New York Renaissance basketball team was born on November 4, 1882 in St. Kitts, British West Indies.

According to Houston-based KIAH-TV, Douglas coached the New York Rens from 1923-1949. The New York Rens won the World Professional Basketball Tournament in 1939 and came in second place in the National Basketball League in 1948 against the Minneapolis Lakers, which was later renamed Los Angeles Lakers.

On Feb. 5, 1972, Douglas was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame for his dedicated coaching and contribution to the New York Rens.

In 1979, at the age of 96, Douglas died in New York.