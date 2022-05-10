Haitian Heritage Celebration at the Coral Gables Art Cinema

[MIAMI] – Coral Gables Art Cinema, in partnership with Shirley Auxais of RTJ Group, presents a Haitian Heritage Celebration on Monday, May 16 in recognition of Haitian Heritage Month. This event features a free, open-air Haitian goods market with local vendors on the plaza in front of the cinema, a reception with food and drinks, a live performance by multidisciplinary artist Inez Barlatier, film screenings and a discussion with local Haitian American filmmakers. Admission is $8 ($4 for cinema members).

Film Screenings

The film screenings include The Sweetest Girl, Madame Pipi and Ludi. Filmmakers Yanatha Desouvre (co-screenwriter/producer, The Sweetest Girl), Rachelle Salnave (director, Madame Pipi), and Edson Jean (director, Ludi) will participate in a panel discussion led by Shirley Auxais, event co-host and CEO of the RTJ Training Testing and Job Center.

WHAT:

Haitian Heritage Celebration

WHEN:

12:30 PM to 5:30 PM – Haitian Market

Outdoors on the plaza, free and open to the public

5:00 PM to 9:00 PM – Film Screenings, Reception, Discussion, Live Performance

Indoors, ticket required

5:00 PM – Doors open

5:30 PM – The Sweetest Girl

6:00 PM to 7:00 PM – Reception with food and drinks, performance by multidisciplinary artist Inez Barlatier, panel discussion with filmmakers led by Shirley Auxais.

7:15 PM – Madame Pipi

7:45 PM – Ludi

Tickets for regular screenings are $12.75 and under and can be purchased in advance on the cinema’s website at www.gablescinema.com or in person at the box office during regular screening hours. For more information, visit the website or the cinema’s social media pages (@gablescinema on Instagram and Twitter, or Facebook at facebook.com/gablescinema). You can also contact the cinema by email at info@gablescinema.com or call 786.472-2249.

Coral Gables Art Cinema

Coral Gables Art Cinema serves South Florida as its premiere nonprofit cinema. Open 365-days a year, its state-of-the-art auditorium boasts 141 seats, 4K digital projection, 3D, and shows films on 35mm & 70mm. The cinema is entering its next stage of growth this year when it will begin the build-out of an additional auditorium and screen for increased programming. The cinema is located at 260 Aragon Avenue (map), directly across the street from Books & Books, on the western end of the ground floor of the Museum Parking Garage.

Funding for the Coral Gables Art Cinema comes in part from the City of Coral Gables; the Coral Gables Community Foundation; the Knight Foundation; Steven Krams and Midge Blumberg-Krams; Bacardi; the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Mayor and Board of County Commissioners; the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; the National Endowment for the Arts; and the many businesses, individual donors and members who contribute to the Cinema’s work.