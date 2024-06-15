Dancehall History at Lavish Wednesdays Drink Out with D’Angel & Kizzy Don

by: Zoann Megghross

MANDEVILLE, Jamaica – Lavish Wednesdays Drink Out sponsored by the Born to Shine promotions team was the place to be on June 12, 2024 at 103 Manchester Road, Mandeville. The weekly event was hosted by social media sensation turned dancehall artiste ‘Kizzy Don’ and ‘MC Hype Type’ who brought a buzz of excitement to the show.

Though gushing winds and rain seemed to have dampened the prospects of the event, media coverage team from Ilite Music Management Services were on the ground and ready for action. The rain did not stop and the patrons didn’t either, as people weathered the storm in support of their favorite artistes which included D’Angel, X-Kappe, Strykk and many more.

The highlight of the event however was the performance by D’Angel who invited the up and coming artiste Kizzy Don to open and share the stage. D’Angel passionately declared her unwavering support for young women in the entertainment industry.

Despite relentless rainfall the dancehall artistes took charge of the stage, entertained the crowd and did not disappoint.

Overall the event was a success and we can only expect that next week will be greater.