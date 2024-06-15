Entertainment

Dancehall History at Lavish Wednesdays Drink Out with D’Angel & Kizzy Don

Artistes Perform in Adverse Weather for dedicated fans

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read

by: Zoann Megghross

MANDEVILLE, Jamaica – Lavish Wednesdays Drink Out sponsored by the Born to Shine promotions team was the place to be on June 12, 2024 at 103 Manchester Road, Mandeville. The weekly event was hosted by social media sensation turned dancehall artiste ‘Kizzy Don’ and ‘MC Hype Type’ who brought a buzz of excitement to the show.

Though gushing winds and rain seemed to have dampened the prospects of the event, media coverage team from Ilite Music Management Services were on the ground and ready for action. The rain did not stop and the patrons didn’t either, as people weathered the storm in support of their favorite artistes which included D’Angel, X-Kappe, Strykk and many more.

The highlight of the event however was the performance by D’Angel who invited the up and coming artiste Kizzy Don to open and share the stage. D’Angel passionately declared her unwavering support for young women in the entertainment industry.

Dancehall History at Lavish Wednesdays Drink Out with D'Angel & Kizzy Don
Dancehall artiste D’Angel and her Mandeville man along with Kizzy Don.
D’Angel at her performance at Lavish Wednesdays at Mandeville
D’Angel at her performance at Lavish Wednesdays at Mandeville

Despite relentless rainfall the dancehall artistes took charge of the stage, entertained the crowd and did not disappoint.

Overall the event was a success and we can only expect that next week will be greater.

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Love at Christmas Concert To Benefit Underprivileged Youth In Jamaica

Love at Christmas Concert To Benefit Underprivileged Youth In Jamaica

December 14, 2023

Jamaica Music Society (JAMMS) organization launched

November 29, 2007
The Sons Of Rabalac Gives 100% of Proceeds from Green & Black to Calabar High

The Sons of Rabalac Gives 100% of Proceeds from Green & Black to Calabar High

June 5, 2019

Machel Montano Releases Album 34

February 16, 2010
Back to top button