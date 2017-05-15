By May 15, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

Gyptian Is Still A VP Records Exclusive Recording Artist

Gyptian Is Still A VP Records Exclusive Recording ArtistNEW YORK  – Reports that reggae artist Gyptian is no longer signed to VP Records are false.

On the contrary, VP Records can confirm that Gyptian remains an exclusive VP recording artist.

VP Records aims to establish and maintain strong working relationships with all of our artists and endeavors to release the best possible product.

The label holds Gyptian in high regard and looks forward to releasing his next project.

 

