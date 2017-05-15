Gyptian Is Still A VP Records Exclusive Recording Artist
NEW YORK – Reports that reggae artist Gyptian is no longer signed to VP Records are false.
On the contrary, VP Records can confirm that Gyptian remains an exclusive VP recording artist.
VP Records aims to establish and maintain strong working relationships with all of our artists and endeavors to release the best possible product.
The label holds Gyptian in high regard and looks forward to releasing his next project.
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.