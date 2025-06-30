American Black Film Festival Highlights Da’Vinchi’s Impact

MIAMI – The American Black Film Festival, held in Miami, Florida, continues to be a dynamic space where culture and media intersect. It creates opportunities to explore the conversations shaping the film and television industry, especially those that spotlight underrepresented voices.

This year, the festival featured actor and artist Da’Vinchi, who participated in two panels, one centered on his role in the STARZ series Black Mafia Family, and another focused on mental health.

As a Haitian-American and a lead actor in a major television series, Da’Vinchi represents a powerful example of Caribbean visibility on screen.

Speaking about his background, he reflected on how his identity has informed his craft: “My Haitian-American background has done amazing things as far as my career because it allowed me to have two different perspectives on America.” He continued, “Most Americans, no disrespect to them, have such a lack of exposure to what happened outside of the world, because America, is so big and our culture is so potent. We feel like we don’t need to care about what’s going on, but because I have the background of being Haitian and knowing all the other countries and the history from a different perspective, it gives me two sides to the way I see the world, which, essentially helped me with acting.”

Black Mafia Family

His reflections offer insight into how first-generation Americans can draw from their cultural experiences to enrich their work. For actors especially, the ability to see the world from multiple perspectives is essential in portraying the emotional complexity of their characters. In his role as Terry Flenory on Black Mafia Family, Da’Vinchi embodies his character’s motivations and ambitions with a genuine understanding of the internal and external conflicts such a complex role demands.

Carnival: They Can’t Steal Our Joy

Caribbean identity was also explored on screen through the festival’s screening of Carnival: They Can’t Steal Our Joy. The documentary followed the rhythms and realities of Carnival celebrations around the world, capturing both the joy and the challenges within the culture. It celebrated why Caribbean people gather, dance, and create, and how these traditions carry deeper meaning tied to visibility, resistance, and belonging.

Together, Da’Vinchi’s personal insights and the communal spirit of Carnival painted a fuller picture of Caribbean representation in media. Through both conversation and film, the American Black Film Festival continues to affirm the importance of these stories and the people behind them.