American Black Film Festival 2025 Unveils Lineup Announcement

MIAMI BEACH – The 29th annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF) today announced its lineup of narrative and documentary features, along with the opening night HBO Short Film Award Showcase. This year’s festival will take place live in Miami Beach June 11-15, followed by an online segment June 16-24 on ABFF PLAY (https://abffplay.com/), and spotlights incredible emerging creatives in the filmmaking space.

HBO Short Film Award Filmmakers

In past years, the ABFF’s prestigious HBO Short Film Award has helped launch the careers of some of the most successful filmmakers, such as:

Ryan Coogler (2011 HBO Short Film Award Winner – Fig),

(2011 HBO Short Film Award Winner – Fig), Reinaldo Marcus Green (2013 HBO Short Film Award Finalist – Stone Cars),

(2013 HBO Short Film Award Finalist – Stone Cars), Rashaad Ernesto Green (2008 HBO Short Film Award Winner – Premature),

(2008 HBO Short Film Award Winner – Premature), Frank E. Flowers (2003 HBO Short Film Award Winner – Swallow ),

(2003 HBO Short Film Award Winner – Swallow ), Steven Caple, Jr. (2013 HBO Short Film Award Winner – A Different Tree ), and more.

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) continues to serve as a vital force in Hollywood, spotlighting bold storytelling and fresh creative voices for a global audience.

The 2025 festival will feature a compelling lineup of narrative and documentary films from the United States, Canada, Jamaica, Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia, United Kingdom, Democratic Republic of Congo and other nations.

Audiences can anticipate a powerful selection of narrative features, spanning genres like psychological thriller, romance, and comedy, and delving into culturally resonant issues including grief, friendship, fatherhood, resilience, self-identity vs. collectivism, desperation vs. maintaining artistic integrity, gang violence, and envy & greed.

Hosted by three-time Emmy-nominated actor and author Dondré Whitfield on Saturday, June 14, winners of the films in competition will be announced during the “Best of ABFF Awards” which will include the festival’s hallmark award, the John Singleton Award for Best Debut Feature presented by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

ABFF Returning to Miami Beach

“We are thrilled to bring the American Black Film Festival back to Miami Beach in 2025, continuing our tradition of showcasing bold, original voices and engaging storytelling,” said NICE CROWD President Nicole Friday. “This year’s festival promises an even more expansive lineup of films that reflect the richness of lived experiences and the creativity shaping today’s cinematic landscape. We look forward to an inspiring week that celebrates emerging talent and connects audiences through compelling stories from around the world.”

Partnership With Miami Beach

“The American Black Film Festival has been a cherished longstanding partnership for Miami Beach — culturally, creatively, and economically,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “ABFF reinforces Miami Beach’s reputation as a global hub for film and art. We welcome the leading voices in Black film and entertainment to our city.”

2025 ABFF Official Narrative and Documentary Features Lineup

The full feature and documentary lineup as well as the HBO Short Film Award Showcase for the 2025 American Black Film Festival is listed below.

Narrative Features (U.S. & International)

A competitive section for feature-length films directed by, or written and produced by, persons of African descent.

Films selected for this section will compete for Jury Awards, including Best Narrative Feature with a cash prize of $2,500 sponsored by Walmart, and Best Director with a cash prize of $2,500 sponsored by Ally Financial.

Additionally, if a person of African descent directs a film accepted to this section and it is their first feature film, they will be eligible to compete for the John Singleton Award for Best Debut Feature Film, presented by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The following films represent the 2025 official selections in the Narrative Features category:

Title: Can You Stand The Rain *World Premiere

Logline: A group of lifelong friends reunite after the sudden death of their childhood anchor, only to confront buried dreams, hidden tensions, long-held regrets — and the truth about who they’ve become… and who they still might be.

USA | 90m

Director: Eden Marryshow

Writer: Eden Marryshow

Producer: Eden Marryshow

Cast: John Bermudez, Steve H. Broadnax III, Jaben Early, Devin Haaq, Eden Marryshow, Stephen Conrad Moore, Adesola Osakalumi, Cesa Pledger, Celestine Rae, Jaime Lincoln Smith, Brandhyze Stanley, Analisa Velez, Jasmin Walker

Title: Deadly Visitor *World Premiere

Logline: A woman’s quiet home turns into a deadly standoff when assassins come hunting a stranger and stolen diamonds.

USA | 84m

Director: Aaron L. Williams

Writer: Aaron L. Williams

Producers: Aaron L. Williams, Orlando Eric Street, John Sonny Louis, Allysa Carson

Cast: Danielle Laroach, Maurice P. Kerry, Rodney Perry

Trailer: https://youtu.be/0y4u-xNFPDk

Title: Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green

Logline: Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green operates on the premise that a person’s spirit, or soul, comes to the world because there is something the soul needs to learn. If the soul does not learn it, then it comes back to the world again and again until it’s successful.

USA | 90m

Director: J. Alphonse Nicholson

Writer: Howard L. Craft

Producers: J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tabitha Brown, Nafeesha Nicholson, Stephen “Doc” Love, Juel Taylor, Joseph Megel

Cast: J. Alphonse Nicholson

Trailer: https://youtu.be/WFg_rzMfXRs?si=R2qBE35dwVeeJj_7

Title: HOORAH 99! *World Premiere

Logline: A down-on-his-luck father, in the midst of a foreclosure and other financial woes, convinces his three high-school teenage sons that their only option is to rob a bank.

USA | 122m

Director: Ash Innovator

Writer: Ashley Smith

Producers: Ci Esta

Cast: Travis Johnson, Jeff ‘Ja Rule’ Atkins, Kevin Barbara, Marqi Morgan, Zy’Air Carter, Thashley Ulysses, KiKi the First Lady

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/user197373387/HOORAH99trailer

Title: It Comes In Waves *World Premiere

Logline: A family of four escapes the genocide in Rwanda and lands in Ottawa. They quickly learn that the grass is not always greener on the other side.

Canada | 105m

Director: Fitch Jean

Writer: Sammy Mohamed

Producers: Amir Zargara

Cast: Adrian Walters, Nendia Lewars

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1064496934/4aba711359

Title: Love, Brooklyn

Logline: Three longtime Brooklynites navigate careers, love, loss, and friendship against the rapidly changing landscape of their beloved city.

USA | 97m

Director: Rachael Abigail Holder

Writer: Paul Zimmerman

Producers: André Holland, Kate Sharp, Liza Zusman, Maurice Anderson, Patrick Wengler

Cast: André Holland, Nicole Beharie, DeWanda Wise, Roy Wood Jr.

Title: Love Offside

Logline: When an undervalued physical therapist secretly takes on a famous rugby player’s recovery using a bold mix of Jamaican herbal remedies and modern therapy, she risks her career—and her heart—in a fight to prove her worth.

Jamaica | 105m

Director: Dale S. Lewis

Writer: Daneil Campbell, Jeanette Milio

Producers: Kimala Bennett, Melissa Llewellyn, Lorisa Bates, Tashara Lee Johnson, Judi Johnson, Victoria Rowell, Mike Merrill

Cast: Judi Johnson, Mike Merrill, Victoria Rowell, Sundra Oakley, Carli McIntrye, Tosh Alexander

Title: Meta Take One

Logline: An obsessive young director & his crew plunge into a frantic night long odyssey of desperation to finish his film no matter the cost.

USA | 96m

Director: John Dierre, Ryan Dutter

Writer: Ryan Dutter and John Dierre

Producers: Ryan Dutter, John Dierre, Cabral Clements, L.M. Davis

Cast: Ej Ezuruo, Emmanuel Peeples, Aminah Williams, James Choi, John Romanski, Laura Poindexter, Kountry Slimm, Kevin Williams

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1064898743

Title: Outdoor School *World Premiere

Logline: In 1994, drugs and gangs surge north up the Interstate 5 corridor, destabilizing Portland, Oregon. Amidst this urban chaos, 12-year-old Vin, homeless in the heart of the city, embarks on a week-long wilderness journey, experiencing Portland’s transformative rite of passage: Outdoor School.

USA | 84m

Director: Ime N. Etuk

Writer: Ime N. Etuk, Kamafi Adio Byrd

Producers: Ime N. Etuk, Ifanyi Bell, Vin Shambry

Cast: Kendrick Cross, Cycerli Ash, Jahi Diallo Winston, Eric Edelstein

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1055111306/6c36465819

Title: The Fisherman

Logline: In Zoey Martinson’s Venice Film Festival-winning feast of magical realist comedy— aging Ghanaian Atta Oko sets his sights on finally having his own boat and becoming the envy of his village, he’ll just need help from a talking dead fish first.

Ghana | 106m

Director: Zoey Martinson

Writer: Zoey Martinson

Producers: Kofi Owusu Afriyie, Korey Jackson, Yvonne Orji

Cast: Ricky Adelayitar, Endurance Grand, William Lamptey, Kiki Romi, Adwoa Akoto, Dulo Harris

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1001394859

Title: The Late Night Creep *World Premiere

Logline: For a married man, date night without the wife can be hell.

USA | 95m

Director: Jamal Dedeaux

Writer: Jamal Dedeaux

Producers: Rebecca T. Haze, Kris Simms

Cast: Jake Choi, Tosin Morohunfola, Karen Obilom, Siddiq Sanderson, Ali Gallo, Lori Laing, Jason Mitchell, Leslie Jones

Title: The Reject

Logline: Against all odds, a young man labeled as “mentally handicapped” fights against systemic barriers, personal demons, and society’s expectations to rise from the projects and become an influential attorney and politician who challenges the very system designed to hold him back.

USA | 93m

Director: Blademil Grullon

Writer: Yonel Aris, Percy Romeo Miller, Logan Burdick, Kionne Mcghee

Producers: Marco Molinet, Percy Romeo Miller, Brandon Dumlao, Kionne Mcghee

Cast: Percy Romeo Miller, Kamal Ani-Bello, Tsachai “Sky” Aris

Trailer: https://youtu.be/Q5DA8M0xguo

Title: The ReWrite. *World Premiere

Logline: A struggling screenwriter revisits the characters in his script in real life to do a rewrite of his latest draft in order to save his dying career.

USA | 94m

Director: Terry Dawson

Writer: Terry Dawson

Producers: Julie Bersani, Bill Benenson, Laurie Benenson, Terry Dawson

Cast: Stephen Barrington, Freddy D. Ramsey Jr., Elijah R. Reed, Anthony Riggins Jr., Taylor Leigh Edwards, Holly Hyman, Don Wallace, Felice Heather Monteith, Jhey Castles, Jordan Murphy

Title: The Secret Between Us *US Premiere

Logline: Some secrets break us; others can bind us.

USA | 114m

Director: Tamera Hill

Writer: Tamera Hill

Producers: Tamera Hill, Michael Jai White, Reggie Currelley, Suzanne Lyons

Cast: Michael Jai White, Lisa Arrindell, Victoria Rowell, Tre Ryan

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1080045987

Title: TREASURE HUNT *World Premiere

Logline: A desperately poor ex-con man returns lost expensive jewellery only to discover that a gang of criminals are bent on using him to get the jewellery for themselves.

South Africa | 97m

Director: Chim Onyebilanma

Writer: Chim Onyebilanma

Producers: Chim Onyebilanma, Happiness Mpase

Cast: Moopi Mothibeli, Melissa Mkhize, Thabiso Mokhethi, Patrick Kenny, Crystal Tryon-Smith

Trailer: https://youtu.be/c2mNIRJvhoo

Narrative Features (Out of Competition)

Title: Fight Like A Girl

Logline: A young Congolese woman forced to work in an illegal mineral mine, escapes her captors and finds a new life for herself after joining a renowned all-women boxing club in the border city of Goma. Based on a True Story.

Democratic Republic of Congo | 118m

Director: Matthew Leutwyler

Writer: Matthew Leutwyler

Producers: Anton Laines, Yvette Gayle, Innocent Munyeshuri, Serge Ibaka

Cast: Ama Qamata, Hakeem Kae Kazim, Clarck Ntambwe, Malaika Uwamahoro, Arthur Nkusi, Bahali Ruth, Kennedy Mazimpaka

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/869303140?share=copy

Title: Trouble Man *World Premiere

Logline: An ex-cop turned fixer is hired to find his superstar and rumored ex-girlfriend. With a blend of brains, bullets and Kung Fu, Jaxen must fight through a maze of street thugs, slicksters and Chinese mobsters before his or the diva’s time runs out.

USA | 92m

Director: Michael Jai White

Writer: Michael Stradford

Producers: Craig Baumgarten, Michael Jai White, Ron Robinson

Cast: Michael Jai White, Method Man, Mike Epps, Gillian White, Orlando Jones, Lala Anthony

Documentary Features

A competitive section for non-fiction feature-length films directed by or about persons of African descent. Films selected for this section compete for the Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature with a cash prize of $2,500. The following films represent the 2025 official selections in the Documentary Features category:

Title: Black Women and Sex *World Premiere

Logline: Black Women and Sex explores the tension between black women and the politics of sex in Africa.

South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia | 90m

Director: Godisamang Khunou

Writer: Godisamang Khunou

Producers: Godisamang Khunou, Calvin Sefala, Adelaide Joshua-Hill, Yolanda Ncokotwana, Refiloe Hlabioa, Iris Kaingu, Nthabeleng Phora, Kgomotso Zebediela

Cast: Iris Kaingu, Glow Makatsi, Olawumi Oloye

Trailer: https://youtu.be/ltdv7BbZiao

Title: Carnival: They Can’t Steal Our Joy *US Premiere

Logline: Caribbean Carnival is not just any event. It is liberation, a voice of freedom, people in action, a cultural movement that was born out of a place of righteous defiance to become a paradise of colorful street parade.

Canada | 75m

Director: Ian Mark Kimanje

Writer: Allen Booth and Ian Mark Kimanje

Producers: Ian Mark Kimanje

Cast: Candace Dixon, Fiona Compton, and Ian Mark Kimanje

Trailer: https://youtu.be/o_RPfSkrxsM

Title: Fatherless No More

Logline: Fatherless No More chronicles the remarkable journey of an Orlando-based pastor and former Super Bowl Champion who was driven by a divine calling to move into an RV at a place often deemed hell on earth, Rikers Island.

USA | 86m

Director: Kayla Johnson, Co-director Ashly Robinson

Producers: Cole Anthony, Cece Winans, Ashly Robinson, Kayla Johnson, Michelle Duffie

Cast: Tim Johnson, Malik Bacchus, Jayden Mayo, and Tristian Williams

Title: Good Shot *World Premiere

Logline: In the heart of Watts, a beloved neighborhood legend named Maxwell seeks redemption as a father after a lifetime of using basketball to mask his pain.

USA | 81m

Director: Joris Debeij

Writer: Walter Thompson-Hernández

Producers: Jean Mougin, Joris Debeij, Aron Phillips, Stephen Curry, Erick Peyton, Steve Wood

Cast: Maxwell Henderson

Title: Love, Joy & Power: Tools For Liberation *World Premiere

Logline: Love, Joy & Power: Tools for Liberation is a feature length documentary about the co-founders of the Black Voters Matter Fund, Cliff Albright and LaTosha Brown, the work they do to empower African American communities especially in the rural south, and the crucial role they played in flipping Georgia from red to blue in the 2020 Presidential election and the 2021 Georgia Senate Runoffs and the numerous threats they faced to do the work.

USA | 96m

Director: Daresha Kyi

Producers: Trevite Willis, Daresha Kyi

Cast: LaTosha Brown, Cliff Albright, April England Albright

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/929955295?from=outro-local

Title: Moses

Logline: In San Francisco, a man enduring homelessness for two decades connects with passersby to be seen among the invisible—a skill he learned from a promising music career cut short in the ’70s, and one that will ultimately transform his life.

USA/SPAIN | 127m

Director: Fran Guijarro

Writer: Fran Guijarro

Producers: Fran Guijarro, Diya Guha & Juli López

Cast: Moses

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/freerangepuppies/mosestrailer

Title: SPADURA *World Premiere

Logline: Framed as an off-kilter baby shower, SPADURA unapologetically takes on the emotional and financial cost of IVF, grief, aging, as well as the unique fertility obstacles faced by Black women in America — all through a funny and gripping solo show.

USA | 60m

Director: Allison Caviness

Writer: Dahéli Hall

Producers: Elizabeth Yng-Wong

Cast: Dahéli Hall

Title: Wait Until Tomorrow *World Premiere

Logline: An intimate, urgent portrait of race, wealth, and opportunity in America, told through the eyes of Black families striving for more in cities across the nation.

USA | 70m

Director: Osato Dixon

Writer: Osato Dixon, Kara Murphy

Producers: Kelley Robins Hicks, Jamund Washington

Cast: Shelley Stewart III, Sara Prince, Tiffany Burns, JP Julien, Avis E., Crystal F., Antonio G., Kandice J., Armond J.

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1083669581?share=copy

Series

A competitive section for short-form episodic series directed by, or written and produced by, persons of African descent. Series selected for this section compete for the Jury Award for Best Series with a cash prize of $2,500 sponsored by Comcast NBCUniversal.

The following are the 2025 official selections in the Series category:

Title: Ainsi va Manu – Hogtown Episode 203 *US Premiere

Logline: Forced to leave her hometown temporarily, Manuela finds it difficult to adapt to her new surroundings. She has only one thing on her mind: moving back to Toronto. However, an unexpected encounter turns Manuela’s life upside down, calling into question everything she’s known up to now.

Canada | 21m

Director: Josiane Blanc

Writer: Josiane Blanc

Producers: Josiane Blanc, Ania Jamila

Cast: Cindy Charles, Sandra Dorélas, Jamaal Mansaray, Laurence Barrette, Ted Pluviose, Madani Tall, Maïka Ferron, Nam Nguyen

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/920086803

Title: I Hate My Love Life

Logline: After years of bickering, a well-seasoned married couple decide to go on dates with other people to see if the grass is really greener on the other side; only to find out they are not prepared for the woes of new-age dating.

USA | 15m

Director: Tiffany Jackman

Writer: Tiffany Jackman

Producers: Tiffany Jackman, Orion Phillips II, Nia Watenza, Paula Spencer

Cast: Reggie Hayes, Terri J. Vaughn, Daphnique Springs, Orion Phillips II, Meghan Falcone, Roy Wood Jr.

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1046554296

Title: IntelliGent

Logline: Regent, an autistic genius in fourth grade is lured by a bully’s promise of popularity, setting off a race against time to unveil the truth and avoid a year of humiliation and disaster.

USA | 28m

Director: Kinnik Sky

Writer: Kinnik Sky

Producers: Kinnik Sky

Cast: Josiah Howard-Tobia, Ernest Thomas, Kinnik Sky, Nia Johnson, Harper Bree, Rhaja Leigh, Dylan Taylor, Jaeden White

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5N1x7MLAfGE

Title: OFFBEAT *World Premiere

Logline: A quirky yet classy late 20s woman struggles to hide her true self as she leads an entertaining double life.

USA | 29m

Director: Jasmine Ogunjimi

Writer: Paige Carroll

Producer: Paige Carroll

Cast: Breayre Tender, Robert Daniels, G’ionna Bowman, Craig Amar Johnson, April Rock, Dominick Johnson, Ahmenah Richardson

Trailer: https://youtu.be/naNioRtshd0

Title: Sideline Story *World Premiere

Logline: Hezi and Parker are two ex-basketball phenoms who find themselves in a similar predicament of financial struggles, soon to realize that ball might be the solution to both of their problems.

USA | 24m

Directors: Deantè Gray, Sam Buckner, III

Writer: Sam Buckner, III

Producers: Sam Buckner, III, Ski-ter Jones

Cast: Ezekiel Ajeigbe, Shan Moreno, David Reivers, Sophina DeJesus, King Martin

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXoDUXq0Vu8

Title: The Hype

Logline: A young Black couple battles the sleazy sea of L.A. materialistic culture at a party in the Hollywood Hills.

USA | 18m

Director: Justin Casselle

Writers: Maya Cryor, Joel Boyd

Producers: Ramone Hulet, Christopher McQueen, Maya Cryor, Joel Boyd

Cast: Maya Cryor, Joel Boyd, Ezekiel Ajeigbe, Alexis Brown, Fana Tesfagiorgis, Eliza Skinner, Randall Harr

HBO Short Film Award Showcase

A competitive section for narrative shorts directed by, or written and produced by, persons of African descent. Now in its 28th year, the HBO® Short Film Award is regarded as one of the most prestigious short film showcases in the country. Five filmmakers are selected as finalists and receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the festival. The Grand Prize winner receives a $10,000 cash award, while each of the four runner-up finalists receives $5,000. The ABFF is an Academy Award-qualifying festival for the Short Film category.

The following films represent the finalists for the 2025 HBO Short Film Award.

Title: ManBooBs *World Premiere

Logline: At a pool party for his crush, an overweight Black teenager wrestles with shame and self-worth, risking heartbreak and humiliation to finally tell her how he feels.

USA | 14m

Director: Luke Harris

Writer: Luke Harris

Producers: Luke Harris, Jeremy Blum

Cast: Bryant Tardy, Bethany Livers, Camden Collier, Dwight Nelson, Milan Fields

Trailer: https://youtu.be/rfyvcXP_hLs

Title: A Beauty Supply in Queens *World Premiere

Logline: In Queens, NY, Nigerian mother Ms. Aji and her daughter Tobi fight to keep their beauty supply store afloat amid ruthless competition and sabotage from rival shops.

USA | 19m

Directors: Oluseyi Olatujoye, Princess Adenike

Writer: Princess Adenike

Producers: Princess Adenike, Caroline Chikezie, Oluseyi Olatujoye, Queensly Ajibola, Shalom C. Obiago

Cast: Caroline Chikezie, Clem Cheung, Princess Adenike, Paul Wang, Angella Katherine, Angela Chew, Queensly Ajibola, Keisha T. Fraser, Andrew Hsu, Natividad Alemany, Ayaan Diop, Alaia Diop, Ase Diop, Celia Au, Khoa Nguyen

Title: ADO

Logline: Ms. Hopkins is rehearsing Much Ado About Nothing with her middle school theatre class when it is interrupted by a school shooter.

USA | 16m

Director: Sam Henderson

Writer: Sam Henderson, Ryan Romine

Producer: Rachel Jobin

Cast: Jenifer Lewis, Zachary Lane, Karis Henderson

Title: In Good Hands

Logline: Minutes before the end of her shift, a Black ER Doctor is forced to take on two of the most challenging patient circumstances of her career in a tense Western, PA hospital.

USA | 14m

Director: Nick Buchheit

Writer: Yasmine Crawley

Producers: Carl Kurlander, Janet Smith

Cast: Chanell Jones-Harris, Malcolm Thompson

Trailer: https://youtu.be/xvyBLrIOPRk

Title: Last Hoorah at G-Baby’s

Logline: After blowing through her cash inheritance, an aimless and apathetic art school grad must come up with five months of back rent or she risks eviction from her rent-controlled apartment in a gentrifying Brooklyn.

USA | 15m

Director: DeeDee Casimir

Writer: DeeDee Casimir

Producers: DeeDee Casimir, Kim Coleman, Jordan Shanks

Cast: Armani Greer, Cecelia Friday, BeeBe Smith, Thomas Copeland Jr., Chaine “CJ Fly” Downer

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nb9uc1044jk

Voices Of Culture

A non-competitive showcase of short films directed by persons of African descent. This section is by invitation only, with films submitted to but not accepted as finalists for the HBO Short Film Award automatically considered for inclusion.

The following films represent the 2025 official selections in this category:

Title: 333

Logline: Mona is grappling with her past choice to have an abortion but upon learning women’s choices are taken away builds a bomb planning an attack on a local Supreme Court Justice motivated by the Roe v. Wade overturning.

USA | 21m45s

Director: Naturi Naughton-Lewis

Writer: Naturi Naughton-Lewis, Korstiaan Vandiver

Producers: Two Lewis, Naturi Naughton-Lewis, Curshion Jones

Cast: Birgundi Baker, Naturi Naughton-Lewis, Vanessa Bell Calloway, John Clarence Stewart, Samuel Smith, Isley Key Brison

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1056658648

Title: all the love i could handle

Logline: all the love i could handle is a re-imagining of the filmmaker’s mother’s young diary, unraveling the raw complexities of Black motherhood, artistic ambition, and the enduring sacrifices women have to make as mothers and artists. Based on the true family story of pioneer filmmaker Kathleen Collins (Losing Ground, 1982).

USA | 14m

Director: Ruby Rose Collins

Writer: Ruby Rose Collins

Producer: Ruby Rose Collins

Cast: Breanna Williams, Yasir LaFond

Title: Always, Most Of The Time *World Premiere

Logline: A remorseful woman discovers a magical stone that allows her to travel back in time, giving her the chance to mend her broken relationship and confront the personal traumas that have plagued her life.

USA | 39m56s

Director: Victor V. Hogan II

Writer: R. Alan Brooks

Producers: Michael Quigley, Kyle Vaughn, Victor V. Hogan II, Benton Aladin, R. Alan Brooks, Patti Kim Gill

Cast: Brittany S. Hall, Patrick Walker

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1070187988?share=copy

Title: BALACLAVA *World Premiere

Logline: In a village overshadowed by an abusive priest father, Maya longs for freedom and expression.

South Africa | 8m

Director: Kagiso Samuel Leburu

Writer: Kagiso Samuel Leburu

Producers: Mapitso Ralephata, Bonolo Bogopane

Cast: Lethabo Mekoa, Collen Modisa, Mannini Mokhuthu

Trailer: https://youtu.be/JByGygecjSs

Title: Blown Chances *World Premiere

Logline: A young woman tries to get a letter of recommendation from her job at the corner store, she is given one chance to prove herself but things get out of hand leading to an explosive intrusion.

USA | 10m45s

Director: India Bey

Writer: India Bey

Producers: Samiyah Wardlaw, Camille Chambers, Briuana Draper, India Bey

Cast: Jean Marie Landham, Deon Rodd

Title: Demons

Logline: A London cop returns to Lagos, risking everything to avenge his lover’s death, battling corruption and confronting his own demons in a heart-wrenching quest for justice.

Nigeria, United Kingdom | 20m37s

Director: Emmanuel Imani

Writer: Emmanuel Imani

Producers: Emmanuel Imani, Byron McNally

Cast: Emmanuel Imani, Fela Lufadeju, Ronke Adekoluejo, Abayomi Aka, Chris Jarman

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/956746445

Title: Don’t Hang Up

Logline: In rural Hayti, Missouri a pint-drinking churchgoer confronts her past when an unexpected call from her former student disrupts her Sunday routine. Together they navigate their harsh, shared history, igniting a journey of reconciliation and redemption to save a life.

USA | 10m

Director: Diamond Batiste

Writer: Ron McCants

Producers: Ron McCants, Ramfis Myrthil, Alain Fleury, Diamond Batiste, L.T. Hines II

Cast: Paula Jai Parker, LT Hines II

Title: Duende *World Premiere

Logline: Having haters is not a new thing, Genius has always been met with envy, just ask Mozart… or Tupac.

USA | 20m

Directors: Kevin Kittle, Petey McGee

Writers: Petey McGee, Robert Patricio

Producers: Petey McGee, Lazarus Simmons, Maxim Jean, Robert Patricio, Walker Clermont

Cast: Petey McGee, Robert Patricio, Maxim Jean, Walker Clermont, Lazarus Simmons

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBww4lNen9g

Title: elle/elle *World Premiere

Logline: After hosting a disastrous dinner party, a long term couple fights for their marriage and identities triggered by Elle’s recent coming out as a trans woman to her gay husband, Fritz.

USA | 20m

Director: Kelley Kali

Writer: Shonnie Jackson

Producers: Kelley Kali, Jenna Cavelle, Brittani Ward, la georgea

Cast: la georgea, Dan Bucatinsky, L’lerrét Jazelle

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1081181778?share=copy#t=0

Title: Fufu and Soup *World Premiere

Logline: Panicked by her lack of sexual experience, a woman schemes to lose her virginity on the night of her 29th birthday party.

USA | 15m

Director: Marjan Mona Koffa

Writer: Marjan Mona Koffa

Producers: Oona Wuolijoki, Marjan Mona Koffa

Cast: Adriyan Rae, Patrick Cage II, Chaize Macklin, Kyra Weeks, Dan Cathcart

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1081661232?share=copy

Title: Graduation Day *World Premiere

Logline: “Graduation Day” is an edgy coming-of-age dramedy following high school senior Cheech as he navigates his identity, a love triangle with his best friend Sparkes, longtime crush Jayla, and the bittersweet chaos of growing up in NYC—all while rocking a red sparkly suit and surviving a party bus ride that takes his big day in some unexpected directions.

USA | 15m

Director: Jordan Aaron Hall

Writer: Jordan Aaron Hall

Producers: Jordan Aaron Hall, Kevaughn Reid

Cast: Jordan Aaron Hall, Nathaniel Logan Mcintyre, Kaci Walfall, Narci Regina, KJ Aikens

Trailer: https://youtu.be/tAZUv0XW_1A?si=wCtBoyzXkIQqIR1P

Title: HARLEM FRAGMENTS

Logline: An Afro-futurist scrapbook storytelling of a Harlem Black family’s beautiful destruction during the 2008 recession. Based on true events.

USA | 17m

Director: Cameron Tyler Carr

Writers: Cameron Tyler Carr, Danielle Therese Dougé, Wes Andre Goodrich

Producers: Harlem Renaissance Productions, Keep or Destroy Productions, Black Man Films LLC, Trujulo Productions, Flor De Oro Tejada, Salma Qarnain, Fanshen Cox

Cast: Kyle Keyes, Stella Coviello, Roderick Lawrence, Clarissa Thibeaux, Christina Clements-Thompson, Jaleeca Yancy

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/818842637

Title: Hatchlings *World Premiere

Logline: A resentful teenager is forced to babysit her turtle-obsessed half-brother; meanwhile, he dives into a vivid fantasy world where he is a sea turtle and she is a tortoise.

USA | 15m

Director: Jahmil Eady

Writer: Jahmil Eady

Producers: Tara Austin

Cast: Demi Singleton, Christian Robinson, Dominic Stephens, and Angela Lewis

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1052473738

Title: Many Thousands Lost *World Premiere

Logline: After believing him to be at work, an inquisitive young girl must come to terms with losing her father once she learns he has been sentenced to death.

USA | 16m

Director: Jehan Patterson

Writer: Jehan Patterson

Producers: Chirsten Vanderbilt-Ellis, Amirah Adem, Marlana Dunn

Cast: Celeste Clark, Sheldon Frett, Tristina Lee, Kris Sidberry

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1081722949?share=copy#t=0

Title: Moving Mountains

Logline: A young, Black man from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tre’lan seeks a new life and travels to a remote island of Hawaii, where he finds peace for the first time, through connection to nature, and finds meaning, through a newfound love of the ocean and big wave surfing.

USA | 21m

Director: Jessa Williams

Producers: EP: Jessa Williams, Peter Goetz, Backroads Pictures | Producer: Tre’lan Michael

Cast: Tre’lan Michael

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/954035631

Title: Nothin’ Good & 12th Street *World Premiere

Logline: Over the course of one night, two teenagers, two crooks, and one hitman all try to get their hands on a bag of stolen cash.

USA | 15m43s

Director: Tone Foster

Writer: Tone Foster

Producers: Yonel Cohen, Tone Foster

Cast: T.K. Richardson, Christian Carter, Thomas Avona, Jerimiyah Dunbar, Tjader France, Oscar Jordan, Jon Doss

Title: Ree’s Destiny *World Premiere

Logline: On the day of her debut, Ree, a 43-year-old aspiring rapper, is sabotaged by her defiant daughter Destiny.

USA | 15m35s

Director: Steven Mosley

Writer: Steven Mosley

Producers: Steven Mosley, Jenna Mahmoud Bosco, Sherry Thompson, Adam Taylor, Jay Thames

Cast: Jessica “Jess Mahogany” Mitchell, Cia Jaye

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1081008098?share=copy

Title: Rehash *World Premiere

Logline: A coder beta tests a groundbreaking program after a breakup.

USA | 17m31s

Director: Kevin Giles

Writer: Kevin Giles

Producer: Samiyah Wardlaw

Cast: Niguel Quinn, Mister Fitzgerald, Nia Nichole, Emily Dale White

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1046035320

Title: Sadness of Men *World Premiere

Logline: When a rancher learns he’s going to be a father, he must confront the trauma of his abusive past to break the cycle and build a future rooted in love and truth.

USA | 11m34s

Director: Eli Moss

Writer: Eli Moss

Producers: Otis Moss III, Kelly Pope, Judson Brown

Cast: Joshua Griffin, Daion Hubbard, Jade Bryant, Farris Langley, Luke Steward

Trailer: https://youtu.be/wUw37P4KE8M?feature=shared

Title: Sugar Dumplin

Logline: A young woman desires to reconnect with her estranged father who is struggling with dementia by creating food from his Caribbean childhood.

Canada | 20m

Director: Tristan Barrocks

Writer: Tristan Barrocks

Producers: Natanya Barrocks, Chantel Riley, Donisha Prendergast

Cast: Oliver Samuels, Chantel Riley, Nancy Kenny, Crystal C. Rose, Jacqueline Greer Graham

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1004731619

Title: The Black Bart of Taco King #17 *World Premiere

Logline: A suave larcenist searches for a new partner at a dive bar and finds the perfect Bonnie to his Clyde. He takes her to dinner to put her to the test, yet she has all the answers… and more.

USA | 12m40s

Director: Rickey Larke

Writer: Rickey Larke

Producers: Lorelle Lynch, Lo Howard, Lyandre Pierre, Julian Park, Charles Taylor Goubeaud

Cast: Jasmine Mathews, Christopher Dietrick & Derrick A. King

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1041792905

Title: The Inconvenience Store *World Premiere

Logline: When five unlikely strangers get stuck in a gas station during an alien invasion, they must put their differences aside and work together to survive.

USA | 13m

Director: Ifeanyi Ezieme

Writer: Nzinga Kadalie Kemp

Producers: Fabiola Rodriguez

Cast: Hidekun Hah, Artrece Johnson, Allison Ohara, Joey Herman, Christian Ramirez Loya

Title: Zeke *World Premiere

Logline: Zeke is a dark satire about a trusted barbershop owner who betrays a loyal client, forcing him to confront the culture of silence that pervades their Brooklyn community.

USA | 20m

Director: Kerry Coddett

Writer: Kerry Coddett

Producer: Krystal Payne

Cast: Hassan Johnson, Stephen Cofield, Sam Jay, Kerry Coddett

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1060195619/65648c1250