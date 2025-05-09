Trinidad Tobago Film Festival Seeks Submissions Now

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – After a year-long hiatus, the Trinidad+Tobago Film Festival (TTFF), one of the Caribbean’s most influential platforms for regional cinema, is making a dynamic return in 2025 under new leadership—and it’s calling on Caribbean filmmakers to submit their work for this year’s showcase.

Award-winning filmmaker and new festival director, Mariel Brown says she is heartened by the response to the festival’s return from filmmakers, audience members and supporters of the TTFF. “It feels like there is genuine excitement and energy around this year’s festival,” she said, remarking that supporters have been reaching out to her and the TTFF Advisory Group to express their excitement at the festival’s presence.

“We’ve had a phenomenal response so far. Submissions are up by 40 percent compared to the last submission period in 2023,” Brown said. “We’re on track to receive over 340 submissions, a clear sign that Caribbean storytelling is burgeoning.”

Regional Cinema

Under the management of SAVANT Ltd, the revitalised TTFF is placing a bold emphasis on regional identity and diversity. A new programming team has been appointed, with a clear mandate to spotlight films from the English, Spanish, Dutch and French-speaking Caribbean.

“We are unapologetically Caribbean,” Brown affirmed. “It’s a declaration which underscores the chutzpah and dynamism of the developing Caribbean film scene over the last decade and a half and the festival’s role within it.”

Caribbean People

Brown highlighted how important it is for Caribbean people to be represented and visible. He pointed out that local audiences often watch international content but do not see themselves on screen.

“There’s something deeply powerful about seeing – and hearing ourselves, our language, our music – our lives portrayed in authentic ways,” she said. “That’s what TTFF has always championed: telling our stories to our community, for our community.”

This year’s festival is the 19th edition. It will show 80 films, each screened at least twice. This helps engage the audience and gives filmmakers the exposure they need. The festival will take place from September 24 to 30. It will be held in the lively district of Woodbrook, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

In a move to deepen its regional and international impact, TTFF has also brought on an advisory group comprising leading creative and industry professionals, including:

Melanie Archer – award-winning designer and curator (Trinidad and Tobago)

– award-winning designer and curator (Trinidad and Tobago) Leslie Fields-Cruz – Executive director of Black Public Media (USA)

– Executive director of Black Public Media (USA) Kareem J. Mortimer – Executive producer and award-winning filmmaker (The Bahamas/ USA)

– Executive producer and award-winning filmmaker (The Bahamas/ USA) Renee Robinson – International film industry expert and former film commissioner (Jamaica)

– International film industry expert and former film commissioner (Jamaica) Donna N. Thomas – Senior business consultant (Trinidad and Tobago)

“These are people with deep roots in film, design, business, and international markets. Their expertise is helping to shape the future of the festival,” Brown said. “We are also in discussion with associations such as JAFTA to develop beneficial partnerships.”

Film Historian

Since its founding in 2005 by film historian and producer Dr. Bruce Paddington, TTFF has focused on Caribbean cinema. It has helped many talented filmmakers from the region. Notable names include Jamaica’s Storm Saulter and Gabrielle Blackwood. From The Bahamas, we have Kareem Mortimer and Maria Govan. Other filmmakers are: – Bruno Mourral from Haiti – Vashti Anderson from T&T/USA – Ian Harnarine from T&T/Canada – Damian Marcano from T&T

“In a very real way, the TTFF has served as a launchpad for the Caribbean film industry. It has spotlighted the region as a hub for creativity and cinematic excellence,” said Brown.

Filmmakers interested in submitting their work can do so via FilmFreeway by May 12, 2025.