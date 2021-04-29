The Sweetest Girl Wins Best Picture at South Florida International Film Festival

[MIAMI] – Backdoor Entertainment LLC, LA PhiLA Productions and R.D.J.A DES LLC have announced that, The Sweetest Girl has been awarded Best Picture at The South Florida International Film Festival in the Black & African category.

The film is a compelling, true crime thriller suspenseful and provocative short film. Directed by Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem,” “Power,” “Boardwalk Empire”).

The film is inspired by true events. It is a compelling and provocative love story, set in Haiti, haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.

IMDB Reviews

A Poignant Short

The Sweetest Girl benefits from its strong ensemble cast largely led by Genji Jacques, known as the ‘Haitian’ Denzel Washington and whose presence here is strong and transparent and resigned and carrying of years of secrets and trauma and awareness. The Independent Critic – Richard Propes

The Sweetest Film…

“The film is the sort of short that starts in your head, but ends in your heart.” Pdferdinand

The Sweetest Girl

“…you must watch this movie to see how emotional it makes you as you lose yourself in the storyline.” tharah-18013

Chadwick Boseman Inspiration

Award winning producers (Best Producers – Venice Shorts 2021) Harry Jeudy, Yanatha Desouvre together with Samuel Ladouceur became intentional about representation. Especially after experiencing the worldwide blockbuster film, Disney and Marvel’s “Black Panther,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman. It featured a mostly Black cast and crew. The late Boseman gave these young filmmakers the confidence to own and tell their own story. Ayomi Russell, who plays the role of April Andrelie, said, “The one thing I want people to take away from this film is that it’s really nice to see the Haitian culture portrayed, because it’s really such a rich culture, it’s [the richness] not something that is portrayed a lot.”

Screenwriter Harry Jeudy

The plot, written by prolific screenwriter Harry Jeudy (“A Great Day in Harlem”) and acclaimed author Yanatha Desouvre (‘Revelations: Roads to Redemption,’ one of the top downloaded e-books in 2020 in the African American, mystery thriller and suspense fiction categories on Amazon.com) follows a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart-shattering secret while she is on her deathbed directed by Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem).

‘The Sweetest Girl’ is part of the second book from the Goodman Chronicles series, ‘Revelations: Roads to Redemption.’ It uses familiar characters from the 2018 novel that explores the characters’ unique emotional journeys. The storylines of complex, interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love, and hope.

The South Florida International Film Festival (SFIFF) is the home of the World-Famous Monthly Film Festival for One Minute Short Films. SFIFF is an Online Festival and Awards Event for filmmakers in the United States and Internationally.

Jeudy, the film’s screenwriter, is also a poet and has more than a decade of experience in English, African and African American literature. He is the founder and principal owner of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Director Samuel Ladouceur

Ladouceur has worked on countless short films, major films and television shows such as “Person of Interest,” “Unstoppable,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire.” In 2018, he directed and produced the short film, “A Great Day in Harlem,” which is currently airing in major markets nationally on ABC, Fox, CBS and other network affiliates. He is the founder of LA PhiLA Productions and the vice president of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Author Yanatha Desouvre

Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, educator and public speaker. His latest novella, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” pays homage to Wyclef Jean’s discography. He is also the author of the 2016 novella “To Whom Much is Given,” the first of the Goodman Chronicles series. Desouvre has been featured in various print publications. Including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Daily News, South Florida Caribbean News, and Miami Herald. Plus, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise. In addition, television outlets that include South Florida PBS, ABC, CBS, and NBC.