Rhythms of Africa Returns to Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater

by Howard Campbell

[MIRAMAR] – Rhythms of Africa, the percussive show that has become a calendar event in South Florida, returns April 30 at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater.

The brainchild of former Third World drummer, Willie Stewart, it was last held February 29, 2020 at Charles F. Dodge City Center, in Pembroke Pines and played to a sold-out audience. COVID-19 forced Stewart and his team to postpone the 2021 show.

“After such a long lockdown, it is great to see artists, musicians, promoters and audiences starting to come out. Putting together Rhythms Of Africa takes a great team and a lot of work but it’s worth it when you see the crowd react in a positive way and appreciating way,” said Stewart.

Next month’s event features Marcia Griffiths and Gramps Morgan. It is produced by Stewart’s Embrace Music Foundation. Plus, endorsed by Oliver Mair, the Consul General of Jamaica to Miami and Wayne Messam, mayor of Miramar.

Stewart was born in London but raised in Jamaica. A former member of Inner Circle, he joined Third World after leaving that band. He played on some of the group’s finest albums including Journey to Addis which yielded the massive hit song, Now That we Found Love.

For almost 20 years, Stewart has lived in South Florida, mentoring many youngsters on the rudiments of percussive music. He first staged Rhythms Of Africa in 2013.

Willie Stewart was awarded the Order of Distinction, Jamaica’s sixth highest honor, by the Jamaican government in 2020.