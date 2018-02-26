‘LIME’ Brings Rhythm to Hyatt Regency Trinidad During Carnival

The highly anticipated event showcased the country’s culture and talent

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – Hyatt Regency Trinidad welcomed visitors from around the globe to experience one of the most anticipated events of Trinidad & Tobago’s Carnival season, the eighth annual LIME fete.

The ultra-luxe, all-inclusive event took place on February 7, 2018 at Hyatt Regency Trinidad from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. with the country’s leading performers providing entertainment all night long and local, authentic island fare satisfying the crowd’s appetite.

Hyatt Regency Trinidad spared no effort in ensuring each guest was treated to the ultimate experience at LIME 2018. With a wide variety of delicious cuisine and superior beverage selections (available all night), a stunning waterfront setting, dazzling party-goers in their “white with a touch of lime” outfits and the finest performers, LIME guests were on their feet from start to finish.

The powerhouse line-up of entertainers included Machel Montano and his full band, Kes The Band, D’All Starz, Karma and Dil E Nadan with performances by Patrice Roberts, Shal Marshall, Nailah Blackman, Lyrikal, and Skinny Fabulous.

“Seeing the culture of Trinidad flow through the hotel when LIME takes place is an unbelievable spectacle. The team works hard to ensure that guests and visitors experience Carnival in a unique way and LIME proves to do that every year,” said Russell George, General Manager.

As part of the Hyatt THRIVE program, a portion of the proceeds from the event will once again benefit an NGO through United Way Trinidad and Tobago. The hotel has been a donor partner of United Way Trinidad and Tobago (UWTT) since 2009. Past recipients include ALTA (Adult Literacy Tutors Association), Christ-Child Convalescent Home, The Heroes Foundation, Rainbow Rescue Home for Boys and Amica House for Girls.

For tickets and additional information on LIME 2019, visit www.hyattlime.com, email lime@hyatt.com or call (866) 636-6914.