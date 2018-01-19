Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley Stony Hill Vinyl LP Set Out Today

New York – VP Records and Ghetto Youths International are proud to announce the release of the Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley vinyl LP of Stony Hill out today, January 19, 2018.

The Vinyl LP set follows the albums #1 debut on the Billboard Reggae Chart in July, as well as the albums recent GRAMMY® nomination of the CD and digital configurations.

Manufactured and distributed by VP Records, the deluxe two-disc, colored vinyl set includes a glossy 48-page color booklet featuring exclusive photograph of Stony Hill landscapes and candid’s of Damian by photographer Brian Cross/Mochilla. The booklet also contains lyrics to all 18 tracks complete with full production credits.

This is the first solo album for Marley since the groundbreaking Welcome To Jamrock in 2005.

VP Records was the exclusive distributor for the vinyl package of the 2010 Ghetto Youths International project “Distant Relatives,” the Marley collaboration with the rapper Nas.