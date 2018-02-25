Soca On The Seas heads to Europe aboard Symphony Of The Seas

Enjoy a Soca Fete aboard Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony Of The Seas as they host Soca on the Seas May 13th – 20th, 2018

MIAMI – Soca On The Seas heads to Europe and will be an unforgettable experience where World Music explodes in a colorful tapestry of culture and art aboard the Royal Caribbean International’s brand new and largest, luxurious ship in the world, Symphony Of The Seas.

It’s all the greatest hits, plus revolutionary new firsts. We sail for eight days and seven nights, to six of the most beautiful cities in Europe.

On Sunday, May 13, 2018 Soca on the Seas will sail from Barcelona, Spain then on to Palma de Mallorca followed by Marseille, France; Rome, then Naples, Italy, before returning to Barcelona on Sunday, May 20th 2018.

Be part of an amazing journey where you will be immersed in non-stop Carnival themed events featuring the top artists along with a few surprises. Come journey with us as we celebrate music! The Journey Continue!

Soca on the Seas Entertainment

Soca on the Seas will feature some of the top Soca artists with live performances from, Charly Black, Turner, Shurwayne Winchester, Ricky T, Nailah Blackman and Preedy.

Some of the Top DJ’s ready to have you wet at the Fete include: Eruption High Power, Miami Dream Team, Flagzsound and Ultimate Sting.

Soca on the Seas Destinations

Barcelona, Spain

To prepare you for the journey of a life time, we celebrate at Catwalk, one of Barcelona’s hottest beach clubs located at the Port Olimpic. We will party the night away with the top international artistes while you enjoy the beautiful seaside view of Barcelona!

Palma de Mallorca, Spain

The resort city and capital of the Spanish island of Palma de Mallorca in the western Mediterranean will captivate you, leaving you mesmerized after your visit to the massive Santa Maria Cathedral which overlooks the Bay of Palma. The adjacent Almudaina is a Moorish-style Arab fortress converted to a royal residence. West of the city, hilltop Bellver Castle is a medieval fortress with a distinctive circular shape. This excursion will be an awesome experience!

Marseille, France

Marseille, a port city in southern France, at its heart is the Vieux-Port (Old Port), where fishmongers sell their catch along the boat-lined quay. Some of the landmarks include Basilique Notre-Dame-de-la-Garde which is a Romanesque-Byzantine church. Modern landmarks include Le Corbusier’s influential Cité Radieuse complex and Zaha Hadid’s CMA CGM Tower.

Florence/Pisa (Laspezia) Italy

This awesome port city is home to the iconic Leaning Tower of Pisa. Visit the impressive Duomo, Baptistery and Campo Santo and the breathtaking hotel Palazzo Vescovile in Piazza Arcivescovado. Immerse yourself in history and art in the birthplace of the Renaissance. Receive a walking tour of Florence’s best sites, including Ponte Vecchio, Piazza della Signoria, and the Accademia Gallery. Enjoy this amazing shore excursion from Livorno Port and take the best of Florence Rome, Italy