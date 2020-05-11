Hezron Shows His Resilience on Latest Release

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Government restrictions on movement in Jamaica to stem spread of the coronavirus has inspired many a song including Resilience by Hezron. The self-produced single was released May 1 by the singer’s Hardshield Records.

“The song’s relevance is timeless. Every day, everywhere throughout the world, people are struggling, whether it’s financial problems, health issues, emotional issues, personal situations. The coronavirus has brought about so much fear, sadness, isolation, sickness, so there is a heightened relevance in being resilient at this time,” said Hezron.

Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness has instituted a number of measures including an island wide curfew to ensure social distancing. According to Jamaica’s ministry of health and wellness, as of May 10 over 500 persons in the country have tested positive for the coronavirus, with seven deaths.

Resilience was written shortly after Hezron returned from Europe where he did shows in Hamburg, Germany and Geneva, Switzerland. He said incidents that impacted his life also influenced the song.

“Resilience was inspired by a number of things. Some from my own personal struggles involving the strength and perseverance I had to conjure up to tackle each challenges of life, knowing I was never gonna give up on my dreams and ultimate goals despite personal threats, oppression, etc, etc,” he explained.

Hezron is from St. James, a parish in western Jamaica where tourism is the main source of income. Its hub is Montego Bay.

He has been recording for over 20 years, starting out as a R&B artist in New York with Def Jam and Sony Music. Returning to Jamaica just over 12 years ago, he got re-acquainted with reggae and has since released a mixture of message and lovers rock singles such as So in Love, Forever and Always and Taxi Driver.

His first album, The Life I Live, was released in 2014.