Shawn Ice Set to Sizzle at ‘Best of the Best’ Concert In Miami

MIAMI – Young Dancehall artist Shawn Ice is watching his dreams unfold this Spring, as he recently nabbed a slot on the coveted “Best of the Best” concert in Miami. The performance is a part of his multi-city “New Face Tour,” which runs through the end of the summer.

Shawn Ice is quickly proving that persistence and patience are the formula for success. As the rising star recently leveled his opening performance for the beautiful Dancehall starlet Shenseea, he declared honestly, “I am focused, confident and ready to take on big stages.”

Now more than ever before Shawn Ice is realizing that there is power in words. With nearly 15 dates confirmed for his “New Face Tour,” the humble talent is solidifying his presence on the Dancehall circuit. And to be honest, as far as powerhouse stages, “Best of the Best” is one of Reggae and Dancehall’s premiere concerts, signifying a “You have arrived” moment for many who touch the stage.

During the “NEW FACE TOUR,” Shawn Ice has stops in Florida, New Jersey, Ohio, New York, Jamaica and Maryland. All of his performances will be top notch the artist guarantees. No stranger to opening for big acts, in addition to the incredible platform of “Best of the Best,” Shawn Ice will blaze the DMV Summerfest, a high profile annual stage show in Baltimore (Prezzy Promotions), where he will share the stage with the likes of Sizzla, Bunji Garlin, Dexta Daps, Masicka and more!

As if 2018 couldn’t get hotter for the Dancehall talent, Shawn Ice’s new music is buzzing to say the least. Hot new tunes like “Chedda” on SG Records “Gold Chain Riddim” and the title track of the “Bad Bratt Riddim” — “Bad Bratt” — are cementing Shawn Ice’s spot on the bustling Dancehall scene. Much to his credit, DJs and media alike are endorsing the deejay.

