Guyanese Companies Among 240 Exhibitors at Florida International Trade Conference 2021

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Seven companies from Guyana along with Guyanese owned companies in the US and the Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) are among 240 exhibitors from more than 50 countries that will participate in the Florida International Trade Conference and Expo (FITCE) which opens here on Nov 17th..

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), blenders and bottlers of Guyana’s internationally acclaimed El Dorado rum is among the sponsors of two receptions. Among the guests are several current and former presidents, prime ministers and ministers of government. As well as diplomats and private sector officials from countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, Asia and Europe.

Guyana’s minister of tourism, industry and commerce, Oneidge Walrond is listed to make a presentation. Trade investment opportunities in Guyana will be highlighted at at a forum on ‘Doing Business with the World’ . DDL’s executive chairman, Komal Samaroo and GACC’s president Wesley Kirton will be among the speakers at the two- day conference.

About The Expo

Organizers expect more than 2,000 attendees at the event.

GACC’s secretary Melinda Gordon says that the chamber is currently finalizing one-on-one meetings for several of the Guyanese companies with foreign companies which would have an interest in sourcing imports from Guyana, investing in Guyana or becoming manufacturers’ representatives for products and services needed in Guyana. She disclosed that the chamber’s president Wesley Kirton is spearheading these efforts.

“The expo’s world marketplace will provide for Guyanese companies to network among numerous international companies. Various plenary sessions and workshops will cover issues such as how to bring your business to the USA. As well as key steps to importing to the US and the effective use of technology. Time has also been set aside for matchmaking sessions among companies with interest in each other’s products and services,” Gordon said.

A number of meetings is being arranged for DDL with government and private sector officials from Africa and Latin America. With aspirations to expand the company’s market share in these regions for its world acclaimed El Dorado brand of rums. Chairman, Komal Samaroo will be meeting with officials of the World Trade Center corporation to continue discussions begun in 2020. The meetings discussed the establishment of a World Trade Center in Guyana.

At the last FITCE, held in 2019, Guyana had the single largest delegation with some 22 exhibitors. This year’s participation by companies from Guyana has been curtailed due to COVID- 19 vaccination requirements. The requirements do not allow for Sputnik-5 vaccinated persons.