Reggae Jam Pop-Up Event at Life After Work (LAW) with Mykal Rose – Dec 13th

DANIA BEACH – Life After Work (L.A.W) the once-a-month Friday evening destination, “Xmas Show Your Glow Edition”, takes place on Friday, December 13th.

This will be an extra special evening with the Reggae Jam Meeting of Legends Pop-Up event featuring a Meet and Greet with Mykal “Grammy” Rose, and your chance to win tickets.

Reggae Jam Meeting of The Legends takes place on December 29 at Ronald L. Book Athletic Stadium in North Miami Beach featuring Inner Circle, Steel Pulse, Mykal Rose and Skip Marley plus more.

Life After Work is a monthly event designed to provide a relaxed atmosphere for the 21+ adult age group to unwind.

Enjoy great music by DJ Fergie, DJ Stunna, DJ Myma and Mark Swaby, delicious food, and refreshing cocktails in an indoor/outdoor venue by the waterfront (I.T. Boat Dock, located at 901 NE 3rd St, Dania Beach) with friends, and fun are the accents that set the mood for this evening/night setting from 6pm-12 midnight.

FREE PARKING! FREE ADMISSION before 9pm!